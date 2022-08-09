Meet the first female track master at Metrorail Western Cape

The UN predicts that by 2050, the population of Africa will increase by 25% and the highest concentration of that rise will be in Southern Africa. As things stand, especially in SA, we don’t have the right social ingredients in place to address this looming catastrophe. In this senses more Agri collages in SA are needed. Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Pedro Mzileni, sociology lecturer at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.

