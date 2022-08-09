Meet the first female track master at Metrorail Western Cape

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chantel Lorenzo about her journey thus far as the first female track master at Metrorail Western Cape.
Co-founder and CEO of airline LIFT - Jonathan Ayache speaks to Lester Kiewit about the sparse number of available flights and the high fuel price is driving up the cost of domestic airline flights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Taliban’s true selves they’re going hard line in Afghanistan.
Billionaire Philanthropy Jeff Bezos says he’ll give all his money away.
Caroline Marx of Rethink The Stink, who represent concerned residents in the Milnerton area, speaks to Lester Kiewit about what they say is proof that the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment plant is behind the dangerous levels of ecoli pollution in the lagoon and Diep River.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brandon Abdinor, Climate Advocacy Lawyer at Centre for Environmental Rights, who is at COP27. They discuss the R1,5trillion investment by France and Germany to power South Africa's energy transition.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gatesville CPF chair, Fowzia Veerasamy, about reports that snatched eight-year-old, Abidah Dekhta, has been found safe, after being kidnapped outside her school ten days ago.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A fake account impersonating pharma giant Eli Lilly got verified after paying $8 to Twitter. After it got the Blue tick, it tweeted that insulin is free now. The fake tweet sent the market into a tizz impacting the company's market capitalisation. Lester Kiewit speaks to tech guru and CEO of Naz Consulting International, Nazareen Ebrahim. www.nazconsulting.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Is the USA finally ready to embrace the game of cricket? Lester Kiewit speaks to sports writer Ronen Ainbinder about the scheduled introduction of Major League Cricket in 2023 which will see six teams competing over a three-week period in major cities in the US and following the T20 format.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With it being World Diabetes Day, Lester Kiewit gets a diabetes test from Bridget McNulty, co founder of Sweet Life Diabetes Community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UN predicts that by 2050, the population of Africa will increase by 25% and the highest concentration of that rise will be in Southern Africa. As things stand, especially in SA, we don’t have the right social ingredients in place to address this looming catastrophe. In this senses more Agri collages in SA are needed. Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Pedro Mzileni, sociology lecturer at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Liberation in Kherson Russian forces really have retreated from the city.
A reunion after 78 years between a D Day soldier & a French girl.