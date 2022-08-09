Live with Leanne

With Leanne de Bassompierre.
The Sandman (Netflix) -
American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.
.
Reservation Dogs
(American teen comedy drama television series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions. The plot follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
.
The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix) -
looking at the man who started a revenge-porn site over a decade ago
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cites UN experts certain that his hoost Rwandan President Paul Kagame is supporting Tutsi rebels in the Congo.
Elections in Senegal - where the ruling coalition has lost its majority for the first time since independence in 1960 - and Kenya where a low turnout has produced a tight race.
World Health Organisation finds the health life expectancy in Africa has improved by ten years over the first two decades of this century.
South African Airways has been served a letter by the Air Services Licensing Council and given 90 days to address a number of breaches of aviation law, and to also provide the council with more details of the deal with private sector consortium Takatso. Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Europe’s devastating heatwave it includes a huge wildfire in France.
The widow, the daughter & the psychic a weird crime tale from Brazil.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following the tragic death of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was left outside overnight at her Ceres care home, Refilwe Moloto focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.LISTEN TO PODCAST
News24's Jan Gerber speaks to Refilwe Moloto about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office. Yesterday former Public Protector investigator, advocate Nditsheni Raedani, testified that Mkhwebane personally edited the report on the Vrede dairy farm project to hide evidence against Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tens of thousands of residents in the Eastern Cape's Amathole District Municipality have been left without water since early August because of a strike at the municipality’s water department. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following our great Wednesday Panel Discussion on the city's library services, this morning we feature the Philippi East Public Library. Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge, Lawrence Mkenpane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Have you got a stockpile of ecobricks which have been amassing in the corner of your garage because there's no where to take them? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ian Dommisse, founder of Ecobrick Exchange about the way forward for ecobricks.LISTEN TO PODCAST