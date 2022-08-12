City Fave: Philippi East Public Library

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it? Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the con... 12 August 2022 4:48 PM
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'... 12 August 2022 4:04 PM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
City Fave: Philippi East Public Library

City Fave: Philippi East Public Library

12 August 2022 7:21 AM

Following our great Wednesday Panel Discussion on the city's library services, this morning we feature the Philippi East Public Library. Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge, Lawrence Mkenpane. 


Binge Club: Network changes and things to binge on

12 August 2022 8:38 AM

The Sandman (Netflix) -
American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.
Reservation Dogs
(American teen comedy drama television series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions. The plot follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix) -
looking at the man who started a revenge-porn site over a decade ago

The Africa Report

12 August 2022 8:24 AM

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cites UN experts certain that his hoost Rwandan President Paul Kagame is supporting Tutsi rebels in the Congo.

Elections in Senegal - where the ruling coalition has lost its majority for the first time since independence in 1960 - and Kenya where a low turnout has produced a tight race.

World Health Organisation finds the health life expectancy in Africa has improved by ten years over the first two decades of this century. 

SAA given 90 days to give details on Takatso deal to Air Services Licensing Council

12 August 2022 8:06 AM

South African Airways has been served a letter by the Air Services Licensing Council and given 90 days to address a number of breaches of aviation law, and to also provide the council with more details of the deal with private sector consortium Takatso. Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele.

The World View - Shelling in Ukraine an explosion at airbase in Crimea is baffling

12 August 2022 8:02 AM

Europe’s devastating heatwave it includes a huge wildfire in France.

The widow, the daughter & the psychic a weird crime tale from Brazil.

IFQSAT

12 August 2022 7:54 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Spotlight on safety measures at retirement facilities after pensioner dies after being left outside overnight

12 August 2022 7:47 AM

Following the tragic death of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was left outside overnight at her Ceres care home, Refilwe Moloto focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.

Inquiry hears Mkhwebane protected Magashule in Vrede Dairy probe

12 August 2022 7:31 AM

News24's Jan Gerber speaks to Refilwe Moloto about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office. Yesterday former Public Protector investigator, advocate Nditsheni Raedani, testified that Mkhwebane personally edited the report on the Vrede dairy farm project to hide evidence against Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane.

Municipal workers strike leaves thousands without water in Eastern Cape

12 August 2022 7:25 AM

Tens of thousands of residents in the Eastern Cape's Amathole District Municipality have been left without water since early August because of a strike at the municipality’s water department. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality.

What should we be doing with stockpiles of eco-bricks?

12 August 2022 7:19 AM

Have you got a stockpile of ecobricks which have been amassing in the corner of your garage because there's no where to take them? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ian Dommisse, founder of Ecobrick Exchange about the way forward for ecobricks.

Trending

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Local Africa World

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

Lifestyle

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

13 August 2022 9:23 PM

