The World View - Shelling in Ukraine an explosion at airbase in Crimea is baffling

Europe’s devastating heatwave it includes a huge wildfire in France.
The widow, the daughter & the psychic a weird crime tale from Brazil.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leanne de Bassompierre, who is in New Delhi where India is marking 75 years of independence in an ocean of orange, white and green as it’s Prime Minister pledges developed-status in 25 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Bruce, an independent researcher in policing, crime and criminal justice speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the tragic deaths of 34 miners at Marikana ten years ago, the lessons we have learnt, and the messages that emerged from that slaughter that remain ignored by SAPS, who have blood on their hands.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kenyan journalist at KTN News Moses Wakhisi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the violence that marred the announcement of the Kenyan election results, as well as why the deputy chair of the electoral commission announced four out of seven commissioners disowned the results because of the opaque nature of the last phase of the general election.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lithium-ion batteries have been touted as one way in which the demand can be managed and place less strain in the grid, and also for electric vehicles which can be charged from the grid but also from green sources , BUT is it a green solution? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Major, Director of Mining at Modern Corporate Solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
China’s revolting shoppers who refused a covid lockdown in Shanghai.
The really great grandma she has just met her 100th great grandchild.
Conducting research through surveys can yield false results due to subjects not sharing their true views, but artificial intelligence has led to human behaviour more easy to digest. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacqui Young, co-founder of YellowSpot, a behaviour tech innovation house & venture studio.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How often are refuse bins emptied in areas which are heavily populated by restaurants, as a way to prevent pest infestations as well as minimising the smell from rotting food waste? Refilwe Mololo speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister of Defence, Thandi Modise, has come under fire for attending the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security. Her trip comes just days after a visit to SA by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and has been deemed as inappropriate by opposition MP, Kobus Marais, the DA's Shadow Minister for Defence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sunday World journalist, Johnnie Isaacs on the outcomes from Friday's meeting between authorities and the parents of the 21 Enyobeni victims.LISTEN TO PODCAST