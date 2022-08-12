The Africa Report

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cites UN experts certain that his hoost Rwandan President Paul Kagame is supporting Tutsi rebels in the Congo.



Elections in Senegal - where the ruling coalition has lost its majority for the first time since independence in 1960 - and Kenya where a low turnout has produced a tight race.



World Health Organisation finds the health life expectancy in Africa has improved by ten years over the first two decades of this century.