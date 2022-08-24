National shutdown is unions playing politics with workers' struggle

Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent economic analyst and commentator, Bongani Mahlangu, who says the national shutdown is merely a way for the unions to use the needs of desperate South Africans as leverage, so they can be taken seriously again ahead of a key ANC elective conference later this year. Mahlangu says a nationwide shutdown is not going to get the government to make the key reforms/changes required to get our economy out of the mud.