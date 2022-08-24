Meet US Ambassador to the South Africa - Reuben Brigety

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
CarTalk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Think before you ink
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 15:50
Mango, SAA and the status of the airline industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 16:05
Where is the Enyobeni victims’ toxicology report?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:33
MSF teams respond to Pakistan's devastating floods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Mutchapa
Today at 17:05
The Johannesburg city council
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 17:20
Patricia's response to call from DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad 11-year-old Jordan Brown was killed alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson in Lavender Hill on Friday. 7 September 2022 1:07 PM
Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender Hill shooting Lester spoke with reformed gangster Allen Reebock, who lost his son to gang violence. 7 September 2022 12:28 PM
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there “Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…” 7 September 2022 12:12 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed. 7 September 2022 6:52 AM
View all Business
Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry "The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake. 7 September 2022 12:41 PM
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate' Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director. 7 September 2022 12:00 PM
Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity South African model and media entrepreneur Jo-Ann Strauss has through the ages come into the spotlight and made it her home. 7 September 2022 10:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
View all World
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Meet US Ambassador to the South Africa - Reuben Brigety

Meet US Ambassador to the South Africa - Reuben Brigety

24 August 2022 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety II was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden on February 10, 2022 to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Marc Lottering - pit stop in SA

7 September 2022 9:52 AM

Marc Lottering hails from Cape Town and is one of South Africa’s top comedians.  He has been in the funny business for more than 20 years and continues to keep audiences in stitches across the country. For many, Marc is a huge part of our nation and being proudly South African. Refilwe Moloto speaks to comedian and South African sensation, Marc Lottering. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legend of stage and screen John Kani

7 September 2022 8:46 AM

Refilwe speaks to John Kani Writer And Actor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sandra Prinsloo - a national treasure

7 September 2022 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sandra Prinsloo, who has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades as both a performer, presenter, and director. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian arms imports Moscow is buying from North Korea

7 September 2022 7:56 AM

Boris out - Liz in 2 very different PM speeches in downing street.

Footballer flights a French furore over short team flights for matches.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hello Craig Lucas!

7 September 2022 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to artist and singer, Craig Lucas about life, what makes him a proudly South African entertainer and his latest music. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lebo-M in the flesh

7 September 2022 7:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to acclaimed composer and producer, Lebo-M on life, success, what keeps him motivated and of course, being proudly South African.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort

7 September 2022 7:15 AM

Spring is almost upon us and and epic place to head for a weekend (or more) of glamping is Kam'Bati River Resort. Refilwe Moloto speaks to OENA Escapes owner, Jaco Badenhorst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jo-Ann Strauss: Top-of-the-world yet down-to-earth

7 September 2022 7:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jo-Ann Strauss, who shot to national fame after being crowned Miss South Africa 2000 and has gone on to become a popular television presenter, public speaker and businesswoman. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What can we expect from Liz Truss as UK PM?

6 September 2022 8:28 AM

Yossi Mekelberg, Professor of International Relations at Chatham House, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the selection of UK foreign secretary Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister, and what her priorities might be in coming months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Manhunt in Canada after a murder rampage in a remote region

6 September 2022 8:04 AM

Russian Army Morale a new report points to invasion problems in Ukraine.

The UK’s New Prime Minister but who the dickens is Liz Truss?.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour

Local Entertainment

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Arrest warrant issued for Makgabo Manamela after Life Esidimeni inquest no-show

7 September 2022 12:52 PM

Monitoring Eric Wood would be difficult if passports returned, State tells court

7 September 2022 12:21 PM

ANC's Snuki Zikalala: Political considerations can never trump the rule of law

7 September 2022 12:16 PM

