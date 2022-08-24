Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche: Gwijo Squad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chulumanco Macwingane - Chairperson at Gwijo Squad
Today at 13:40
Food - Eat Out (by voicenote)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Food - the hunt for Cape Town's best pizza
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kimon Bisogno - owner at Ferdinando's pizza
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk: heritage laws - protection of heritage artifacts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Briege Williams - Heritage Officer: Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit at South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA)
Today at 14:40
Have you pledged for your Santa Shoebox yet?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project,
Today at 14:50
Music - Mark Wayne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Wayne
Today at 15:20
What legal consequences must Zandile Mafe face if he refuses to appear in court again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Windell Nortje
Today at 15:40
Electric cars
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who F***ed Up South Africa: The lost decade' at ...
Today at 15:50
Magic shrooms - alternate therapy with caution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Adam Fakroodeen
Today at 16:05
Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak has been announced as UK's next Prime Minister
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
NSRI swimming survival containers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Ingram - Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI
Today at 16:33
New drivers licenses as announced by Mbulula
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:05
DA march for the removal of Bheki Cele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 17:20
Surgeon faces shock murder charge after death of patient
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Strachen
Today at 17:45
Interview with acclaimed author Dr Margie Orford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Margie Orford/ Maryam Adams
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor. 5 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Local
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted. 5 September 2022 10:00 AM
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, t... 5 September 2022 7:31 AM
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded' Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators. 3 September 2022 11:18 AM
View all Politics
Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer. 5 September 2022 11:27 AM
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton. 3 September 2022 6:20 PM
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded' Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators. 3 September 2022 11:18 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation. 3 September 2022 4:22 PM
Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week! The upcoming 'amnesty period' will allow lenders to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine. 3 September 2022 3:25 PM
Melinda Ferguson on how 'magic mushrooms' help her healing journey Best-selling author, award-winning publisher, and South Africa's "posterchild for addiction recovery", Melinda Ferguson, has relea... 3 September 2022 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in... 3 September 2022 2:55 PM
Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Ga... 3 September 2022 10:36 AM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September. 3 September 2022 2:16 PM
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles. 2 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced. 5 September 2022 10:20 AM
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation. 3 September 2022 4:22 PM
View all World
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
View all Africa
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities) Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism. 1 September 2022 3:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives?

Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives?

24 August 2022 8:33 AM

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has faced a backlash over videos that surfaced of her dancing and singing with her friends. The reaction to Marin's behaviour has struck a particular chord for some who feel that in both their personal life and in professional, they are held to an unfair standard. Refilwe Moloto discusses the issue with Megan Prosser, Senior Manager at Robert Walters, the global, specialist recruitment firm and social media legal expert Emma Sadleir.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

5 September 2022 8:47 AM

Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opposition reacts to DA's Nora Grose legal costs

5 September 2022 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to GOOD Party's Brett Herron about the legal costs for the defense of DA Councillor Nora Grose.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Missing Russian Climbers the clock is ticking for 6 in Kamchatka

5 September 2022 8:00 AM

A mystery plane lost in the Baltic Sea after a strange flight from Spain.

A Pope’s sainthood a rare honour for the late John Paul the 1st.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

5 September 2022 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politicians and legal costs - who coughs up?

5 September 2022 7:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Alex Van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at WITS, about who is responsible for the legal costs accrued from public official’s court cases. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC councillor shot 8 times: Provincial conference postponed

5 September 2022 7:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC’s chief whip at the Saldanha Bay municipality Zandile Komani-Nkohla about the shooting of a local councillor after receiving threats. We'll also hear about the postponement of the ANC's provincial conference, from Lerumo Kalako, the ANC's provincial interim chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Shoprite's Money Market Account is now fully-fledged transactional banking service (and cheapest)

5 September 2022 7:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services for the Shoprite Group, about the retailer's Money Market Account, which is now a fully-fledged transactional bank account, the first from a South African retailer, and also the lowest cost entry-level bank account on the market. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All Afrikan Tikkun Foundation assisting businesses affected by 2021 July unrest with millions

5 September 2022 6:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Liesel Eksteen Head of delivery for the RTE campaign at the Afrikan Tikkun Foundation, on raising millions to help restart township businesses affected by the 2021 July unrest. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nyanga violence: What can commuters and drivers expect today?

5 September 2022 6:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Roberto Quintas, about what commuters in and around Nyanga can expect after violence erupted recently, during operations to impound illegal taxis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Showdown

2 September 2022 9:37 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cool and calm: Cash-in-transit van hero Leo Prinsloo turns into TV ad star

Lifestyle

Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far

Business Lifestyle

Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'

Local

EWN Highlights

Court dismisses bid to salvage Seriti report on arms deal

5 September 2022 12:46 PM

Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years

5 September 2022 12:26 PM

Bus attacked in Hout Bay during violent protest

5 September 2022 11:50 AM

