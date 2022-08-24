Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives?

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has faced a backlash over videos that surfaced of her dancing and singing with her friends. The reaction to Marin's behaviour has struck a particular chord for some who feel that in both their personal life and in professional, they are held to an unfair standard. Refilwe Moloto discusses the issue with Megan Prosser, Senior Manager at Robert Walters, the global, specialist recruitment firm and social media legal expert Emma Sadleir.