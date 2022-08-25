China lifts ban on SA wool exports

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche: Gwijo Squad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chulumanco Macwingane - Chairperson at Gwijo Squad
Today at 13:40
Food - Eat Out (by voicenote)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Food - the hunt for Cape Town's best pizza
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kimon Bisogno - owner at Ferdinando's pizza
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk: heritage laws - protection of heritage artifacts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Briege Williams - Heritage Officer: Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit at South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA)
Today at 14:40
Have you pledged for your Santa Shoebox yet?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project,
Today at 14:50
Music - Mark Wayne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Wayne
Today at 15:20
What legal consequences must Zandile Mafe face if he refuses to appear in court again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Windell Nortje
Today at 15:40
Electric cars
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who F***ed Up South Africa: The lost decade' at ...
Today at 15:50
Magic shrooms - alternate therapy with caution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Adam Fakroodeen
Today at 16:05
Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak has been announced as UK's next Prime Minister
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
NSRI swimming survival containers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Ingram - Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI
Today at 16:33
New drivers licenses as announced by Mbulula
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:05
DA march for the removal of Bheki Cele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 17:20
Surgeon faces shock murder charge after death of patient
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Strachen
Today at 17:45
Interview with acclaimed author Dr Margie Orford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Margie Orford/ Maryam Adams
