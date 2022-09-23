Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard: A black mermaid and same-sex kisses? How inclusion and representation in Disney films are viewed online

Streaming issues? Report here
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa' The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting. 27 October 2022 10:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023 After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back! 27 October 2022 9:10 AM
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style. 27 October 2022 7:27 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 27 October 2022 9:14 AM
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick. 26 October 2022 10:39 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard: A black mermaid and same-sex kisses? How inclusion and representation in Disney films are viewed online

23 September 2022 4:54 AM

Social rundown: The release of Pixar's Lightyear earlier this year and the trailer of The Little Mermaid, have fueled conversations of diversity, inclusion and has also criticism online. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stephan Lombard.


History of Cape Town - Company's Garden

27 October 2022 7:10 AM

Landscape architect and Co-founder and Chair of the campaign group, TreeKeepers Cape Town, Clare Burgess, will be leading a walking tour of the Company's Garden on Saturday the 5th of November, organised by Culture Connect. 

Emerging economies - Focus on Russian oligarch's luxury yacht headed to Cape Town?

27 October 2022 6:35 AM

With Prof Irina Filatova professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN.

e-tolls heading for scrapyard

27 October 2022 6:31 AM

Outa's Advocate Stephanie Fick speaks to Lester Kiewit about their hard-won victory, now that it seems government is set to scrap e-tolls.

The World View - A woman eaten by a snake in Indonesia

27 October 2022 6:25 AM

Iranian protest violence this time at a graveside vigil for Mahsa Amini.

Prioritise or perish a dire climate message from the boss of the UN.

The Hood Hang Out

27 October 2022 6:12 AM

Lester speaks to Prim Reddy Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In CPT.

What does the end of the Transnet strike mean for the berry industry - will it recover?

27 October 2022 5:39 AM

Since the strike by Transnet workers two weeks ago, some 80 containers of berries that were headed for European markets, were stuck at various SA ports. Now that the strike has ended, how long will it take for the berry industry to recover? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berries ZA CEO, Brent Walsh.

U.S Embassy issues terror threat in Johnannesburg

27 October 2022 5:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ryan Cummings, director at Signal Risk, about a threat alert released by the US Embassy, warning of a possible terror attack in Sandton at the end of October.

Trendspotting Thursday: Fans

27 October 2022 4:57 AM

Where would anyone be without loyal fans? Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard Marketing about the importance of fans to the economy. 

Could CoCT make use of rental agreement clauses to clamp down on dangerous dogs?

27 October 2022 4:55 AM

Could the City of Cape Town's law enforcement team play a role in removing dangerous dogs from backyard breeders and dogfight participants who live on City of Cape Town rental property, as permission needs to be sought to keep pets on those premises. Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge

26 October 2022 7:18 AM

Muizenberg resident Kevin Rack has a front row seat from where he lives overlooking the infamous Muizenberg bridge where trucks often get stuck. He filmed a video of the latest incident and it has been widely shared on social media. He speaks to Lester Kiewit of what it likes to see this happening so often. 

Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'

Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

Another Eskom bailout will have to be conditional, says Godongwana

27 October 2022 8:21 PM

Parliament fire: Deputy secretary Tyawa suspended to begin probe

27 October 2022 7:52 PM

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 7:05 PM

