City Fave - Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

It has been 10 months since Cape Town elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as it's Executive Mayor, and he's faced a number of big challenges in his young career. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis.
Landscape architect and Co-founder and Chair of the campaign group, TreeKeepers Cape Town, Clare Burgess, will be leading a walking tour of the Company's Garden on Saturday the 5th of November, organised by Culture Connect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Irina Filatova professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Outa's Advocate Stephanie Fick speaks to Lester Kiewit about their hard-won victory, now that it seems government is set to scrap e-tolls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Iranian protest violence this time at a graveside vigil for Mahsa Amini.
Prioritise or perish a dire climate message from the boss of the UN.
Lester speaks to Prim Reddy Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In CPT.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Since the strike by Transnet workers two weeks ago, some 80 containers of berries that were headed for European markets, were stuck at various SA ports. Now that the strike has ended, how long will it take for the berry industry to recover? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berries ZA CEO, Brent Walsh.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ryan Cummings, director at Signal Risk, about a threat alert released by the US Embassy, warning of a possible terror attack in Sandton at the end of October.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Where would anyone be without loyal fans? Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard Marketing about the importance of fans to the economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Could the City of Cape Town's law enforcement team play a role in removing dangerous dogs from backyard breeders and dogfight participants who live on City of Cape Town rental property, as permission needs to be sought to keep pets on those premises. Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Muizenberg resident Kevin Rack has a front row seat from where he lives overlooking the infamous Muizenberg bridge where trucks often get stuck. He filmed a video of the latest incident and it has been widely shared on social media. He speaks to Lester Kiewit of what it likes to see this happening so often.LISTEN TO PODCAST