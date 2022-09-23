The World View - Russian military conscription it has prompted a stampede for the border

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts. 30 January 2023 4:05 PM
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month. 30 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection. 30 January 2023 1:37 PM
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh? The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg. 30 January 2023 12:19 PM
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC "I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore. 30 January 2023 11:24 AM
View all Politics
'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 30 January 2023 7:28 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei Mate 50 Pro is at the forefront of mobile photography Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 30 January 2023 6:45 PM
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist. 30 January 2023 6:07 PM
View all Business
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home. 30 January 2023 1:06 PM
Why not make the best out of your online workouts? Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training. 30 January 2023 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023 Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village". 30 January 2023 7:16 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar. 28 January 2023 6:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State. 30 January 2023 12:49 PM
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.” 30 January 2023 9:27 AM
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns. 30 January 2023 8:44 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The World View - Russian military conscription it has prompted a stampede for the border

The World View - Russian military conscription it has prompted a stampede for the border

23 September 2022 6:25 AM

Lost for 17 days a miracle survival for an earthquake survivor in China.

Prince Philip’s X Files the late Duke was an alien investigator - who knew.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

The Emerging Economies Report: Latin America

30 January 2023 6:31 AM

With Prof Lyal White: Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder at Contextual intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Semigrants seek Inner City lifestyle at suburban prices

30 January 2023 6:27 AM

Many South African’s are choosing to semigrate rather than immigrate. This for a myriad of reasons including the fact that a semigration would be less costly than moving abroad. But is it? For those arriving in Cape Town with high hopes for the future, are surprisingly shocked by the cost of living in the inner city of Cape Town. Lester Kiewit speaks to Boxwood Property Fund founder, Rob Kane, about the affordability factor of inner city living.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extortion and violence choke housing delivery

30 January 2023 6:10 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis speaks to Lester Kiewit about how extortion threats and violence are delaying the handing over of keys of thousands of City-built homes to their rightful recipients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The memphis police scandal following the murder of Tyre Nicols

30 January 2023 5:57 AM

Israel’s gun solution unease at violence from both sides.

The French are people too much mockery after a daft newswire tweet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC reacts to WC mitigating electricity crisis

30 January 2023 5:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cameron Dugmore ANC Leader in the Western Cape about the WC Governments efforts to mitigate load shedding, this as South Africans face up to 8 hours of load shedding daily.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THE LEAD: Little Al-Jama-ah party wins big metro mayoral chain

30 January 2023 5:36 AM

Lester Kiewit will be speaking to newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad of the Al Jama-ah party and leader of the Al-Jama-ah party, MP Ganief Hendricks, about the coalition alliances that saw their member, Thapelo Amad elected as mayor of Johannesburg following the second ousting of Mpho Phalatse.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You can still get you CT Cycle Tour entry

30 January 2023 5:30 AM

The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour, the biggest timed bike race in the world, will be held on Sunday, 12 March 2023. Apart from testing cyclist endurance, The Cycle Tour provides a glorious day out for tens of thousands of cyclists, no matter the weather. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will solar power increase the value of your home?

30 January 2023 5:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Megan Ladbrook, Only Realty General Manager, about financing options for solar installations and how to maximise on your solar investment adding to the value of property. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge - Upcoming attractions

27 January 2023 6:47 AM

The last of us (Showmax): The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Evita in Excelsior: Evita in Excelsior is a dramedy in four episodes shot in a documentary style. It includes the story monologues Evita Bezuidenhout is famous for, and excerpts from iconic interviews that speak to her remarkable legacy and important contribution to South Africa.

Bling Empire New York (Netflix) : Follow the challenges and triumphs of a group of wealthy socialites, tastemakers and entrepreneurs who strive for Asian excellence. From the producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Simple Life, Bling Empire: New York is a new reality series about real-life “crazy rich Asians.”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Uganda starts drilling at its oil find, expecting to be refining by 2025

27 January 2023 6:29 AM

Rwanda fires on DRC fighter jet landing at Goma near its border with Congo.

Three Africans lose voting rights at U.N. for failing to pay dues.

Ahead of his safari to South Sudan and DRC Pope Francis slams Colonialist mentality of international comminitt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

Local Politics Business

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

Local

10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

30 January 2023 7:55 PM

Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

30 January 2023 7:44 PM

Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

30 January 2023 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA