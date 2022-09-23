The World View - Russian military conscription it has prompted a stampede for the border

The last of us (Showmax): The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.



Evita in Excelsior: Evita in Excelsior is a dramedy in four episodes shot in a documentary style. It includes the story monologues Evita Bezuidenhout is famous for, and excerpts from iconic interviews that speak to her remarkable legacy and important contribution to South Africa.



Bling Empire New York (Netflix) : Follow the challenges and triumphs of a group of wealthy socialites, tastemakers and entrepreneurs who strive for Asian excellence. From the producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Simple Life, Bling Empire: New York is a new reality series about real-life “crazy rich Asians.”

arrow_forward