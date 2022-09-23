Binge Club with Annzra Denita

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of power (Prime)
American fantasy television series based on the novel "The Lord of the Rings" and its appendices by J. R. R. Tolkien. Developed by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay for the streaming service Prime Video, the series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series is produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, and in consultation with the Tolkien Estate.
Under the Banner of Heaven (Disney +)
American true-crime drama television miniseries created by Dustin Lance Black and based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham star as two detectives investigating a brutal murder seemingly connected to Mormonism. The series has ignited criticism within from those within the Mormon faith but has otherwise been favourably received by reviewers.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
South Korean television series which follows Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who recently obtains her first job at a big law firm in Seoul. As a result of being different from neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is seen by the majority as odd, awkward, and blunt. She strives to become a competent attorney through each legal case she is assigned to with the help of her intelligence and photographic memory.
