Binge Club with Annzra Denita

Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana. 9 May 2023 9:00 PM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
'City's R860 million plan to stop crime not effective without adequate policing' In Cape Town, technology is placed on a pedestal as the means by which we will solve our crime problems, says a UCT Criminologist. 9 May 2023 4:50 PM
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros. 9 May 2023 1:49 PM
Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by... 9 May 2023 6:52 AM
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'. 9 May 2023 7:33 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important. 9 May 2023 3:45 PM
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business? ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses. 9 May 2023 3:09 PM
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin. 9 May 2023 2:44 PM
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report Loneliness is more than just a feeling. 9 May 2023 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Taste test: The Grillfather, 'the quality, taste and meal size' is love 'The Grillfather' in Mitchells Plain comes highly recommended after a delicious taste test. 9 May 2023 1:21 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game Steven Kitshoff chats about the DHL Stormers vs Connacht semi-final game on Saturday and how it might be his last game. 9 May 2023 10:37 AM
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE! Is this something that you would buy? 9 May 2023 12:55 PM
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged. 9 May 2023 10:55 AM
Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS Who knew eating sweets and drinking wine could save your life? 9 May 2023 9:42 AM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of power (Prime)
American fantasy television series based on the novel "The Lord of the Rings" and its appendices by J. R. R. Tolkien. Developed by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay for the streaming service Prime Video, the series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series is produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, and in consultation with the Tolkien Estate.

Under the Banner of Heaven (Disney +)
 American true-crime drama television miniseries created by Dustin Lance Black and based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer.  Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham star as two detectives investigating a brutal murder seemingly connected to Mormonism. The series has ignited criticism within from those within the Mormon faith but has otherwise been favourably received by reviewers.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
 South Korean television series which follows Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who recently obtains her first job at a big law firm in Seoul. As a result of being different from neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is seen by the majority as odd, awkward, and blunt. She strives to become a competent attorney through each legal case she is assigned to with the help of her intelligence and photographic memory.


Understanding the relevance of the Writers Guild of America strike for local industry

9 May 2023 8:58 AM

There is an ongoing strike in the USA by the Writers Guild of America which has now completed its first week. The main dispute behind the strike is the issue of residuals from productions which are being streamed, as the creative talent behind the many popular shows enjoying a new lease of life are not benefitting. Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Jack Devnarain, who is the Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors, about the relevance to our local film and television industry.

DHL Stormers’ Captain Steven Kitshoff on how ticket sales are going ahead of Saturday’s game

9 May 2023 8:51 AM

Will the DHL Stormers fans manage to pack Cape Town Stadium to its 55-thousand-seat capacity on Saturday? That’s what we’re asking their captain Steven Kitshoff this morning. The home team did us proud to book their spot in the United Rugby Championship’s semi-final against Connacht.

Mini panel: electrician and solar panel installer shortage - what are the training requirements?

9 May 2023 8:49 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to DeVilliers Botha, member SAPVIA Management Committee and Solareff co-founder and Rob Senekal, owner EMI Elevators about the courses and training programs available for electricians and solar installers.

The World View - Executed for blasphemy Iran carries out an extreme punishment

9 May 2023 8:46 AM

How to survive the wilderness an Australian woman lived off red wine.

A knitted spy satellite Britain’s homespun space tech.

Who is the FF Plus in the greater scheme of things (coalitions)?

9 May 2023 7:45 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Corne Mulder of the FF Plus about the party’s role within the formation of strategic coalition pacts. 

Premier Alan Winde Reacts to Minister Gordhan Appealing the Loadshedding Ruling

9 May 2023 7:41 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the department of Public Enterprises decision to appeal the judgement of exempting critical services from stage 6 load shedding.

Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union Reacts to Minister Gordhan Appealing the Loadshedding Ruling

9 May 2023 7:39 AM

The Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says the department will be lodging an urgent appeal to set aside the North Gauteng High Court judgement Friday - exempting all hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations from load-shedding. Lester Kiewit speaks to Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union president, Mthunzi Lerato.

What the hack? Deepfakes as a service

9 May 2023 7:01 AM

Following on our last conversation about the threat of deepfakes, we turn towards such technology being offered as a service, with Tencent Cloud announcing recently that for $145 they can make you a video bot within 24 hours using just three minutes of video and 100 sentences of speech.  Lester Kiewit speaks to tech guru and CEO of Naz Consulting International, Nazareen Ebrahim. www.nazconsulting.co.za

SA Olive Oil wins international awards

9 May 2023 6:58 AM

One South African-produced extra virgin olive oil stood out against the world’s best recently when De Rustica Olive Estate won both the ‘Best in Class’ and the ‘Absolute Best Olive Oil’ medals at the EVOOLEUM Awards in Spain. Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Still, owner of De Rustica Olive Estate.

The Emerging Economies – Bolsonaro’s home raided over alleged COVID vax fraud

8 May 2023 8:35 AM

Criminals in Peru appear to have wrong-footed themselves during a robbery at a shoe store.

New García Márquez novel to be published next year.

The Winners of this year’s Goldman Prize – The Green Nobel – Includes a Brazilian.

'City's R860 million plan to stop crime not effective without adequate policing'

Local

[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents

Lifestyle

Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Investigating De Ruyter, life for Tsakane graveyard rapist

9 May 2023 11:59 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ziya ngokwanda izinkinga zagesi

9 May 2023 11:57 PM

Govt looking into Jagersfontein Developments' diamond mine licences - Mashatile

9 May 2023 11:26 PM

