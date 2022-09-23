What greylisting could mean for South Africa

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Johann Els, the Chief Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, about what a greylisting will mean for South Africa, and how to get off the dreaded list enforced by the Financial Action Task Force.
Author and journalist, Patrick Gathara, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the concept of Africa writing about Europe, the way Europe writes about Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A recent semigration expo was held in Johannesburg by the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies to encourage people to re-locate to Cape Town. Lester Kiewit explores this and asks if we should be actively encouraging this given the pressure on the existing infrastructure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yanga Qinga is in Burgundy Estate, proudly representing the Northern Suburbs.
His immediate surrounding communities are Bothasig, Edgmead, Plattekloof and Du Noon.
A Brazilian stand off violence at a top politician’s house.
Multiple Art attacks defaced art by climate protestors.
Childrens Commissioner, Christina Nomdo, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the safety of our children, as the trial of snatched and murdered eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, draws to a close. Her alleged killer is facing 27 charges and was out on parole at the time of her death. Charges against him include the rape of his own relatives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Claude Naicker of the Public Servants Association. The PSA represents more than 235 000 public servants, who are ready to strike over wage negotiations. They have already handed government a seven-day strike notice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Education MEC David Maynier about the matric pledge signed by learners about to start their final high school examinations. It binds them to not cheat, and tell on those who do, even if it is based on rumour.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An international campaign called Stop Killer Robots has urged people to push back against the development of autonomous weapons, and has highlighted how racism, sexism, and dehumanization can be built into these technologies. Lester Kiewit speaks to tech guru and CEO of Naz Consulting International, Nazareen Ebrahim. www.nazconsulting.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
The U-Turn Homeless program has assisted hundreds of people over the years. This week they celebrate their 25th anniversary. Lester Kiewit speaks to U-Turn director, Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields about the suggestion that pitbulls be castrated, in light of the savage attacks on humans.LISTEN TO PODCAST