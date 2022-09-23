IFQSAT: Thank you to the courageous women who took a chance on me

Streaming issues? Report here
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA. 25 October 2022 6:47 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:38 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the foc... 25 October 2022 4:32 PM
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China' Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Mon... 25 October 2022 4:15 PM
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone. 25 October 2022 9:50 AM
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the... 25 October 2022 1:51 PM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
#IFQSAT: Thank you to the courageous women who took a chance on me

#IFQSAT: Thank you to the courageous women who took a chance on me

23 September 2022 5:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This. On her final show, Refilwe reflects on her journey in broadcasting. She thanks Tessa van Staden, the Station Manager  at CapeTalk and Trish Taylor, Chief Broadcasting Officer at Primedia Broadcasting, for being courageous enough to give her a chance.  


Africa should write about Europe, the way Europe writes about Africa

25 October 2022 7:06 AM

Author and journalist, Patrick Gathara, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the concept of Africa writing about Europe, the way Europe writes about Africa.

Expo held in Johannesburg to encourage people to semigrate to Cape Town

25 October 2022 6:39 AM

A recent semigration expo was held in Johannesburg by the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies to encourage people to re-locate to Cape Town. Lester Kiewit explores this and asks if we should be actively encouraging this given the pressure on the existing infrastructure.

The Hood Hang Out...with Yanga Qinga

25 October 2022 6:20 AM

Yanga Qinga is in Burgundy Estate, proudly representing the Northern Suburbs. 
His immediate surrounding communities are Bothasig, Edgmead, Plattekloof and Du Noon.

The World View - The U.K.’s New Prime Minister (he’s British Asian Rishi Sunak

25 October 2022 6:00 AM

A Brazilian stand off violence at a top politician’s house.

Multiple Art attacks defaced art by climate protestors.

Child safety in focus as Tazne trial prepares for judgment

25 October 2022 5:38 AM

Childrens Commissioner, Christina Nomdo, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the safety of our children, as the trial of snatched and murdered eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, draws to a close. Her alleged killer is facing 27 charges and was out on parole at the time of her death. Charges against him include the rape of his own relatives.

Public servants ready for strike action over wage increase

25 October 2022 5:34 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Claude Naicker of the Public Servants Association. The PSA represents more than 235 000 public servants, who are ready to strike over wage negotiations. They have already handed government a seven-day strike notice.

MEC Maynier on matric pledge and why it is needed

25 October 2022 5:32 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Education MEC David Maynier about the matric pledge signed by learners about to start their final high school examinations. It binds them to not cheat, and tell on those who do, even if it is based on rumour.

What the hack?

25 October 2022 5:28 AM

An international campaign called Stop Killer Robots has urged people to push back against the development of autonomous weapons, and has highlighted how racism, sexism, and dehumanization can be built into these technologies. Lester Kiewit speaks to tech guru and CEO of Naz Consulting International, Nazareen Ebrahim. www.nazconsulting.co.za

U-Turn Homeless celebrates 25 years of service

25 October 2022 5:23 AM

The U-Turn Homeless program has assisted hundreds of people over the years. This week they celebrate their 25th anniversary. Lester Kiewit speaks to U-Turn director, Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt.

Pitbull attacks: is castration likely to work? A view from a personal injury lawyer

24 October 2022 6:56 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields about the suggestion that pitbulls be castrated, in light of the savage attacks on humans.  

