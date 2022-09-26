Khayelitsha animal clinic at risk of shutdown

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has launched an urgent appeal to anyone who can help. They have started an emergency takeover of the South African Mass Animal Sterilisation Trust (SA MAST) – the only other animal organisation in the township - to rescue the organisation from shutting down. Pippa Hudson speaks to Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive of Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha.