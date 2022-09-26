Keeping the Cape safe is all in a days work for LEAP officers

Between 5 - 11 September 2022, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers confiscated 7 illegal firearms and arrested of 179 individuals for a variety of crimes. LEAP is an initiative of the Western Cape Government (WCG) and is run in partnership with the City of Cape Town. While the stats may seem shocking, they aren’t surprising - so just how do LEAP officers get it done? Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen.