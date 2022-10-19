What happens to unclaimed bodies at the mortuary?

What happens to the bodies of those who are deceased but without any contact details for next-of-kin? Are they eventually given paupers' burials? Lester Kiewit speaks to Kevin Jones, Metro District Manager for Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) at the Western Cape Health Department.
Lester Kiewit speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields about the suggestion that pitbulls be castrated, in light of the savage attacks on humans.
Former SA womens 7's rugby coach, Paul Delport has criticised SA Rugby over underinvestment in womens professional rugby. Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Delport on the state of Women's rugby in SA.
Lester gets the neighbourhood lowdown from individuals living across Cape Town. Sometimes they share what's happening in their area (so think local 'skinner') and on other occasions we ask these ordinary Capetonians (ranging from Adderley Street flower-sellers to fishmongers, parents to coffee roasters… to the local CPF chairperson and dominee.
Donald Trump’s aid in trouble Steve Bannon gets a prison sentence.
North Korean paranoia Kim Jong Un is in fear of being overthrown.
Lester Kiewit speaks to anti GBV activist, and co-founder and co-director of The Embrace Project, Lee-Anne Germanos, about how, through a vote of no confidence in the leadership, convicted rapist Jeffrey Donson is now back as Kannaland mayor.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hennie Van Vuuren of OpenSecrets about President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan of action to implement some of the recommendations from the Zondo Commission into state capture.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ben Machipi of the Professional Educators Union about the factors they believe will have an adverse effect on learners embarking on year-end exams. These include the impact of loadshedding, water outages, and vandalism of schools.
The latest South African Banking Risk Information Centre Annual Crime Statistics (Sabric) report reflects a visible increase in the number of fraudulent Vehicles Asset Finance (VAF) applications as well an increase in home loan fraud. Lester Kiewit speaks to SABRIC CEO, Nischal Mewallal.
To try and get an understanding of why certain trees are being targeted and stripped of their bark, Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman.
Lester Kiewit paid a visit to koeksister king Arno Arpin at his Goodwood home where he was finishing off another big batch of Koeksisters, ready to be sold later in the day.