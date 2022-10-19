What happens to unclaimed bodies at the mortuary?

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:30
Cape Town Refugee Reception Centre
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
James Chapman - Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sophia Phirippides
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - 25@25 - Zintle Baleni
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zintle Baleni
Today at 15:20
National Corruption-busting unit to be permanent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon. 24 October 2022 9:24 AM
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist. 24 October 2022 9:14 AM
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT. 24 October 2022 9:10 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling "The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move t... 23 October 2022 1:21 PM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk. 21 October 2022 11:58 AM
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
How using this neglected little emoji could help promote Cape Town GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque has come up with a novel and simple way to promote Table Mountain and its iconic cable car ride. 22 October 2022 3:31 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Cape Town gets first rainbow crossing: 'We embrace diversity' says mayor The pedestrian rainbow crossing in Green Point is supplemented with a 'pink strip' in the iconic LGBTQIA+ neighbourhood. 22 October 2022 12:20 PM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies Censors have rubbished reports of her death, but not before videos posted by her parents were shared across the country. 21 October 2022 12:52 PM
'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister' Liz Truss was Prime Minister for a shorter time than the campaign that got her there. 21 October 2022 9:40 AM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
What happens to unclaimed bodies at the mortuary?

What happens to unclaimed bodies at the mortuary?

19 October 2022 4:54 AM

What happens to the bodies of those who are deceased but without any contact details for next-of-kin? Are they eventually given paupers' burials? Lester Kiewit speaks to Kevin Jones, Metro District Manager for Forensic Pathology Services (FPS)  at the Western Cape Health Department.


Pitbull attacks: is castration likely to work? A view from a personal injury lawyer

24 October 2022 6:56 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields about the suggestion that pitbulls be castrated, in light of the savage attacks on humans.  

State of SA women’s rugby a far cry from their prosperous male counterparts - Why?

24 October 2022 6:53 AM

Former SA womens 7's rugby coach, Paul Delport has criticised SA Rugby over underinvestment in womens professional rugby. Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Delport on the state of Women's rugby in SA.

The Hood Hang Out

24 October 2022 6:15 AM

Lester gets the neighbourhood lowdown from individuals living across Cape Town. Sometimes they share what’s happening in their area (so think local ‘skinner’) and on other occasions we ask these ordinary Capetonians (ranging from Adderley Street flower-sellers to fishmongers, parents to coffee roasters… to the local CPF chairperson and dominee.

The World View - Russian energy attacks targeting Ukrainian electricity network

24 October 2022 6:07 AM

Donald Trump’s aid in trouble Steve Bannon gets a prison sentence.

North Korean paranoia Kim Jong Un is in fear of being overthrown.

Child rapist Donson is back as Kannaland mayor

24 October 2022 5:46 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to anti GBV activist, and co-founder and co-director of The Embrace Project, Lee-Anne Germanos, about how, through a vote of no confidence in the leadership, convicted rapist Jeffrey Donson is now back as Kannaland mayor.

Ramaphosa addresses nation on Zondo recommendations

24 October 2022 5:42 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Hennie Van Vuuren of OpenSecrets about President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan of action to implement some of the recommendations from the Zondo Commission into state capture.

Teachers’ union raises concern about challenges facing learners in their final exams

24 October 2022 5:17 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ben Machipi of the Professional Educators Union about the factors they believe will have an adverse effect on learners embarking on year-end exams. These include the impact of loadshedding, water outages, and vandalism of schools.

Money Talk: SABRIC - Fraudulent VAF and home loan applications on the increase

24 October 2022 5:12 AM

The latest South African Banking Risk Information Centre Annual Crime Statistics (Sabric) report reflects a visible increase in the number of fraudulent Vehicles Asset Finance (VAF) applications as well an increase in home loan fraud. Lester Kiewit speaks to SABRIC CEO, Nischal Mewallal.

Understanding why certain tree bark is in demand

24 October 2022 5:10 AM

To try and get an understanding of why certain trees are being targeted and stripped of their bark, Lester Kiewit speaks to botanist Rupert Koopman. 

Lester Tester - making koeksisters and eating them fresh

21 October 2022 6:57 AM

Lester Kiewit paid a visit to koeksister king Arno Arpin at his Goodwood home where he was finishing off another big batch of Koeksisters, ready to be sold later in the day. 

Media denied chance to probe Ramaphosa on state capture: OpenSecrets director

Local

Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday

Local

Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister

World

EWN Highlights

Bokgabo Poo's father begs alleged killer to reveal location of her body parts

24 October 2022 11:33 AM

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

24 October 2022 10:57 AM

Cosatu wants ministers to detail plans to ensure state capture rooted out

24 October 2022 10:33 AM

