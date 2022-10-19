Mr President forget greylisting and the power crisis...declare a state of disaster on GBV

Children beg all over in South Africa, more often than not, coaxed by desperate parents. The question is: Do we give to them or not? How do we address this systemic problem? Lester Kiewit speaks to Nuraan Osman - Director of Ihata Shelter for abused women and children, Luke Lamprecht - Child Protection and Development Specialist, Patric Solomons - Director at molo Songololo and iCare Street Children General Manager Anne Slatter.

arrow_forward