The Hood Hang Out

Lester gets the neighbourhood lowdown from individuals living across Cape Town. Sometimes they share what’s happening in their area (so think local ‘skinner’) and on other occasions we ask these ordinary Capetonians (ranging from Adderley street flower-sellers to fishmongers, parents to coffee roasters… to the local CPF chairperson and dominee) for THEIR take on a big news story or event. Tune in daily at 7:55am. This morning Lester Kiewit speaks to Venetia Orgill.