Are companies meeting EE targets?

Lester speaks to Marlene Potgieter | Director at Equity Works
Following the looting of a potato truck in Elsies River, activist Imraahn Mukaddam says as the economy goes further down the drain, this will become an increasing problem.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Andre van GraanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Prof Dilip Menon | Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
An inadvertent heroine? sports climber Elnaz Rekabi returns to Iran.
Too fat to fly? a US plane passenger objects to others’ obesity.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Rev Allan Boesak about his backing of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu as
she accuses authorities of human rights violations by denying her a visit to convicted
former ANC leader John Block, at Upington Prison.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Viljoen, executive member of the Kensington and Factreton
Residents and Ratepayers Association, about concerns over the deteriorating security
around Century City Train Station, which was opened ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup
with much fanfare.
As large social media platforms prioritise filtered aesthetics and monetisation, some consumers are turning to social platforms that focus on more authentic forms of peer to peer interaction. These platforms and forums help users share moments and opinions that are less curated and more honest. Lester Kiewit speaks to Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Satawu deputy secretary general, Anele Kiet, about the deal they
have accepted which will bring the crippling Transnet strike to an end.
Clare Burgess of Treekeepers Cape Town speaks to Lester Kiewit about their concerns as reports of the stripping of tree bark in suburban areas appears to be on the rise.LISTEN TO PODCAST