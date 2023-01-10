Stats SA Income and Expenditure Survey

Household consumption expenditure is an important measuring tool that offers policymakers unique insights into living standards, specifically around poverty and inequality, and this is why Statistics South Africa is currently conducting its Income and Expenditure Survey (IES) for 2022/23. But how do they pick households to participate and how compulsory is it once selected? John Maytham speaks to Patrick Kelly, Chief director of Price Statistics at StatsSA.