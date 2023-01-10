Stats SA Income and Expenditure Survey

Household consumption expenditure is an important measuring tool that offers policymakers unique insights into living standards, specifically around poverty and inequality, and this is why Statistics South Africa is currently conducting its Income and Expenditure Survey (IES) for 2022/23. But how do they pick households to participate and how compulsory is it once selected? John Maytham speaks to Patrick Kelly, Chief director of Price Statistics at StatsSA.
Lester speaks to John Dobson Western Province Coach.
Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter, ahead of his performance at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, "An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter" as part of his first solo concert tour.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-nation African safari will be followed by meeting with China's vice premier Liu He; and Africa will get its first spaceport in Djibouti.
The mafia boss hideout Italian police have found a secret lair.
Farewell Jacinda Ardern the shock resignation of the New Zealand PM.
Lester Kiewit speaks to JP Smith, the City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Safety and Security, about how they are dealing with low police numbers at cop shops across the Cape. One concerning example is Simon's Town, where the CPF has resigned because SAPS numbers are too low for them to fulfil their mandate.
Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of Education at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Professor Rouaan Maarman speaks to Lester Kiewit about factors including loadshedding, poverty and race, which impact on the current matric success rate.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Herman du Preez owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West, after more than 40 000 chickens died due to load shedding.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kelly Grace Prowse of Rustenburg Girls High School, who achieved first place nationally in the 2022 matric examinations.
Have you heard about Mankading? Well, some purists call it the shameful side of cricket and want it banned. Lester Kiewit speaks to cricket writer Telford Vice about exactly what the Mankad dismissal is, and why it is so controversial.
Lester Kiewit speaks to historian Nigel Worden about the upcoming series of lectures he will be presenting at the 2023 UCT Summer School. Oceanic Histories will go beyond the traditional accounts of shipbuilding technologies and individual feats of maritime exploration and instead probe the ways in which the sea has affected wider human histories between ancient times and the recent past.