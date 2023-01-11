Eskom to fall under Department of Energy - good move?

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
How matrics can become economically productive Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, an... 21 January 2023 10:50 AM
Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss ways matriculants can branch out into the adu... 21 January 2023 10:04 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba's success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him 'safe'.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
How to cope in a toxic work environment Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments. 21 January 2023 7:10 AM
Beano's Bash Street Kids' illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89 The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December 20 January 2023 4:10 PM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
'Africa's MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
Eskom to fall under Department of Energy - good move?

Eskom to fall under Department of Energy - good move?

11 January 2023 5:39 AM

John Maytham speaks to energy analyst Chris Yelland to get his opinion on the recent announcement that Eskom will be placed under the Department of Energy. 


Stormers take on Clermont Auvergne in European Rugby Champions Cup

20 January 2023 9:37 AM

20 January 2023 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to John Dobson Western Province Coach. 

In conversation with singer Gregory Porter

20 January 2023 6:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter, ahead of his performance at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, "An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter"  as part of his first solo concert tour.

The Africa Report - Royal scramble for Africa between William and Harry

20 January 2023 6:24 AM

20 January 2023 6:24 AM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-nation African safari will be followed by meeting with  China's vice premier Liu He; and Africa will get its first  spaceport in Djibouti.

The World View - Movie star charges Alec Baldwin is being accused of manslaughter

20 January 2023 6:04 AM

20 January 2023 6:04 AM

The mafia boss hideout Italian police have found a secret lair.

Farewell Jacinda Ardern the shock resignation of the New Zealand PM.

How will City respond as CPFs collapse and SAPS numbers dwindle

20 January 2023 5:42 AM

20 January 2023 5:42 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to JP Smith, the City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Safety and Security, about how they are dealing with low police numbers at cop shops across the Cape. One concerning example is Simon's Town, where the CPF has resigned because SAPS numbers are too low for them to fulfil their mandate.

THE LEAD: Why were the odds stacked against the class of 2022?

20 January 2023 5:28 AM

20 January 2023 5:28 AM

Deputy Dean of Research in the Faculty of  Education at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Professor Rouaan Maarman speaks to Lester Kiewit about factors including loadshedding, poverty and race, which impact on the current matric success rate. 

40 000 chickens dead after electricity disruptions at NW farm

20 January 2023 5:24 AM

20 January 2023 5:24 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Herman du Preez owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West, after more than 40 000 chickens died due to load shedding.

South Africa’s top matric candidate

20 January 2023 5:00 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kelly Grace Prowse of Rustenburg Girls High School, who achieved first place nationally in the 2022 matric examinations.

Call to get Mankading out of cricket!

20 January 2023 4:57 AM

Have you heard about Mankading? Well, some purists call it the shameful side of cricket and want it banned. Lester Kiewit speaks to cricket writer Telford Vice about exactly what the Mankad dismissal is, and why it is so controversial.

History of Cape Town - UCT Summer School: Oceanic Histories

19 January 2023 6:58 AM

19 January 2023 6:58 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to historian Nigel Worden about the upcoming series of lectures he will be presenting at the 2023 UCT Summer School. Oceanic Histories will go beyond the traditional accounts of shipbuilding technologies and individual feats of maritime exploration and instead probe the ways in which the sea has affected wider human histories between ancient times and the recent past.

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Local

Local

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

Business Lifestyle

3 dead, including baby, in N1 De Doorns accident

22 January 2023 12:34 PM

'If only govt could be told to respect people,' Zuma at Isandlwana commemoration

22 January 2023 9:16 AM

22 January 2023 9:16 AM

Mantashe on ANC FS: Ill-discipline dearly costing the province

21 January 2023 5:50 PM

21 January 2023 5:50 PM

