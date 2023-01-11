Karoo stripped of succulents to satisfy international demand

The Succulent Karoo is the world’s most biodiverse arid region, with many of its species occurring nowhere else on Earth and houses the planet’s largest concentration of succulents, all of which are uniquely adapted to thrive in aridity. But despite their ability to survive harsh conditions, they are unable to cope with the rise in illegal harvesting and trade of wild plants to supply international horticultural markets. John Maytham speaks to Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Researcher, Southern Africa, ENACT, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Pretoria.