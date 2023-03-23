Please don’t dump your bunnies

Lester Kiewit speaks to SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham about the dumping of pet rabbits in public spaces. The animal protection group says with Easter approaching, rabbits become popular gifts to kids, only to be abandoned later.
Raymond Maseko, acting regional manager of Prasa in the Western Cape, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the reopening of the Langa to Nyanga route, another step in resurrecting the central line which has been dormant for more than three years.
Lester Kiewit speaks to author and Rise Mzansi movement founder Songezo Zibi about the impact and effect of broad coalitions – is it what SA needs? Will it work in 2024?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Anneke Burns about her point of view on some of the stories which have made the headlines this past week. This week they zoom in on GBV in Delft.
For many urban areas such as Cape Town, rivers have been pervasively canalized and modified by numerous anthropocentric pressures, including flood control management, as well as increasing demands for agricultural, commercial and residential space. But how do we restore rivers such as the Kuils River back to its former glory? Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephen van Staden, owner at Scientific Aquatic Services and Bianca Hagen, Junior Field Specialist.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Paolo Brogneri of the Freedom Association of SA, about why they are taking court action to ensure that Pfizer's covid drugs are no longer administered in South Africa.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Zahid Badroodien who has been reinstated as mayco member for water and sanitation following him stepping down in September 2022 over claims that he allegedly tampered with an electricity meter on his property.
Lester Kiewit speaks to the V&A's Donald Kau and Strategist Bronwyn Williams about the latest trend consuming young South Africans – the Luh Twizzy Challenge.
On Friday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a government gazette exempting Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual financial statements. Lester Kiewit speaks to DA Federal Finance Chairperson Dr Dion George.
Naz Ebrahim speaks to Lester Kiewit about warnings emerging that Artificial Intelligence development is advancing at too rapid a pace, and it needs to be slowed down or risk posing a threat to humanity.