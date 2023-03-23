Potsdam WWTW upgrade contracts finally get the thumbs up

Perhaps some good news for residents living in Table View and Milnerton in particular, is up in arms over the stench coming from City's Potsdam wastewater treatment works. Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has greenlit two major construction contracts linked to the R5bn upgrade of Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW). Progress is also being made on critical maintenance work to improve treated effluent quality at Potsdam, including major cleaning work to maturation ponds and the re-engineering of natural reed beds to prevent pollution from reaching the Diep River. Lester Kiewit speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis.