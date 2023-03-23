Insurance companies start to insist on vehicle tracking devices

Insurers are now insisting the vehicle owners in certain provinces fit tracking devices to their cars, SUVs and trucks, in order to increase the likelihood of recovering the insured vehicles should they be stolen. But while some insurers have been using the carrot approach by offering lower premiums, others are now using the stick approach and setting an ultimatum – fit a tracking device or lose your insurance. Lester Kiewit speaks to Christelle Coleman, CEO of AMI underwriting Managers, to find out if they can do this.