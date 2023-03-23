Emerging economies Focus on India: Trading in Indian rupees over the dollar

For many urban areas such as Cape Town, rivers have been pervasively canalized and modified by numerous anthropocentric pressures, including flood control management, as well as increasing demands for agricultural, commercial and residential space. But how do we restore rivers such as the Kuils River back to its former glory? Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephen van Staden, owner at Scientific Aquatic Services and Bianca Hagen, Junior Field Specialist.

arrow_forward