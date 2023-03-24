#UniteBehind Director vying for independent Parli candidate in 2024

Ahead of the 2024 national elections, various politicians, activists and independents are looking to make their mark – in hope of ushering in a new political dawn. Fed up with the state of governance in South Africa, #UniteBehind Director Zackie Achmat speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he is testing the waters and considering a run as an independent parliament candidate in 2024.