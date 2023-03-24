Lester Tester: PRIME Sports Drink – What’s all the rage about?

Would you purchase a 500ml sport drink for R600 a bottle? Well, a shipment of international sport drink PRIME has arrived in South Africa and has influencers raging about it. But, Is it worth the hype? Lester Kiewit speaks to Farhana owner of Obsessions CPT who are stockists of the drink locally and tries it for himself.