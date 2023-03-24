Lester Tester: PRIME Sports Drink – What’s all the rage about?

Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country? South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year. 5 April 2023 1:20 PM
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adoptin... 5 April 2023 12:43 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our society 5 April 2023 1:59 PM
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March. 5 April 2023 12:38 PM
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis. 5 April 2023 11:48 AM
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
Lester Tester: PRIME Sports Drink – What's all the rage about?

Lester Tester: PRIME Sports Drink – What’s all the rage about?

24 March 2023 8:40 AM

Would you purchase a 500ml sport drink for R600 a bottle? Well, a shipment of international sport drink PRIME has arrived in South Africa and has influencers raging about it. But, Is it worth the hype? Lester Kiewit speaks to Farhana owner of Obsessions CPT who are stockists of the drink locally and tries it for himself. 


Central line starts to see wheels turning

5 April 2023 7:34 AM

Raymond Maseko, acting regional manager of Prasa in the Western Cape, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the reopening of the Langa to Nyanga route, another step in resurrecting the central line which has been dormant for more than three years.

THE LEAD: Pros and Cons of a Broad Coalition

5 April 2023 7:24 AM

5 April 2023 7:24 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to author and Rise Mzansi movement founder Songezo Zibi about the impact and effect of broad coalitions – is it what SA needs? Will it work in 2024?

A different Point of View

5 April 2023 6:58 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Anneke Burns about her point of view on some of the stories which have made the headlines this past week. This week they zoom in on GBV in Delft.

Restoring our water sources like the Kuils River

5 April 2023 6:53 AM

5 April 2023 6:53 AM

For many urban areas such as Cape Town, rivers have been pervasively canalized and modified by numerous anthropocentric pressures, including flood control management, as well as increasing demands for agricultural, commercial and residential space. But how do we restore rivers such as the Kuils River back to its former glory? Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephen van Staden, owner at Scientific Aquatic Services and Bianca Hagen, Junior Field Specialist.

Why FASA is heading to court over Pfizer's covid drugs

4 April 2023 8:53 AM

4 April 2023 8:53 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Paolo Brogneri of the Freedom Association of SA, about why they are taking court action to ensure that Pfizer's covid drugs are no longer administered in South Africa.

CoCT reinstates Zahid Badroodien as MMC Water Zahid Badroodien

4 April 2023 8:18 AM

4 April 2023 8:18 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Zahid Badroodien who has been reinstated as mayco member for water and sanitation following him stepping down in September 2022 over claims that he allegedly tampered with an electricity meter on his property.

The World View - Donald Trump in court but on what charges & are they trumped up?

4 April 2023 7:58 AM

4 April 2023 7:58 AM

Finland joins NATO the military alliance expands to 31 nations today.

Some political Ooh La La after a French minister posed for playboy.

Luh Twizzy Challenge – Chaos we don’t need?

4 April 2023 7:45 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the V&A's Donald Kau and Strategist Bronwyn Williams about the latest trend consuming young South Africans – the Luh Twizzy Challenge. 

THE LEAD: Eskom the untouchable: power utility exempt from declaring irregular expenditure

4 April 2023 7:24 AM

4 April 2023 7:24 AM

On Friday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a government gazette exempting Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual financial statements. Lester Kiewit speaks to DA Federal Finance Chairperson Dr Dion George.

What The Hack – Putting the brakes on A.I

4 April 2023 7:01 AM

Naz Ebrahim speaks to Lester Kiewit about warnings emerging that Artificial Intelligence development is advancing at too rapid a pace, and it needs to be slowed down or risk posing a threat to humanity.

