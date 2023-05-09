Premier Alan Winde Reacts to Minister Gordhan Appealing the Loadshedding Ruling

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
View all Politics
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Premier Alan Winde Reacts to Minister Gordhan Appealing the Loadshedding Ruling

Premier Alan Winde Reacts to Minister Gordhan Appealing the Loadshedding Ruling

9 May 2023 7:41 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the department of Public Enterprises decision to appeal the judgement of exempting critical services from stage 6 load shedding.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town to perform Orff’s..."Carmina Burana"

12 May 2023 8:42 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Haigh, musical director and conductor with the Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town, to discuss their upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana at Cape Town City Hall on June 9& 10. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Sudan talks reportedly making progress while fighting continues to shake Khartoum.

12 May 2023 8:36 AM

Will Uganda, which has two armies become another Sudan?

Tunisia will pay a heavy price for Djerba terror attack.

Malawi HighCourt rules schools must admit pupils with dreadlocks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Weapons for Ukraine the U.K. has agreed to send long range missiles

12 May 2023 8:04 AM

A US immigration change people are queuing up at the Mexican border.

The soapy mosquito dilemma as reported in a science magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How buying a snoek with no receipt can cost you an arm and a leg

12 May 2023 7:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to fisherman and boat owner Rodney Liederman about regulations that stipulate you need a receipt for that snoek you bought along the road or at the harbour. And you could get  big fine if you don’t. He also hears from Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring & Surveillance in the Fisheries Management Branch of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matchday congestion avoidance

12 May 2023 7:41 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the plans in place to reduce traffic congestion as fans make their way to the URC semi-final clash between DHL Stormers and Cannacht.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Ambassador blows SA’s neutrality on Russia out the water with arms supply claim

12 May 2023 7:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to MP Kobus Marais, the DA’s Shadow Minister on Defence and Prof Andre Thomashausen, UNISA Professor Emeritus of International Law, about allegations by US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that arms and ammunition were supplied to a Russian ship when it docked in Simons Town last year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Head to Hamiltons Rugby Club for the best of local rugby this weekend

12 May 2023 7:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ros Silke of Hamiltons Rugby Club about the local rugby scene this weekend and access to the club for Stormers fans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Give it up for the ‘sisters’ on International Nurses Day

12 May 2023 7:22 AM

Nurses all across the world commemorate International Nurses Day on 12 May annually. This day also marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday. The day is marked to honour nurses as an invaluable resource and raise awareness of the challenges they face. The Florence we speak to this morning is all the way out in Doha, Qatar. She is none other than Lester Kiewits sister, Sheree Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Thumbs out for Cape to Cairo journey

12 May 2023 7:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonny Scrimgour; he and his partner Cherkanah Straker have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo – the catch? Anything will do except no flying!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will SANRAL’s financial woes impact road maintenance in the Western Cape?

11 May 2023 8:46 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertius Simmers about SANRAL’s financial woes and the impact on Western Cape roads.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 6:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA