Understanding the relevance of the Writers Guild of America strike for local industry

There is an ongoing strike in the USA by the Writers Guild of America which has now completed its first week. The main dispute behind the strike is the issue of residuals from productions which are being streamed, as the creative talent behind the many popular shows enjoying a new lease of life are not benefitting. Lester Kiewit speaks to actor Jack Devnarain, who is the Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors, about the relevance to our local film and television industry.