The first 1000 days are critical for brain growth and development

Nurses all across the world commemorate International Nurses Day on 12 May annually. This day also marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday. The day is marked to honour nurses as an invaluable resource and raise awareness of the challenges they face. The Florence we speak to this morning is all the way out in Doha, Qatar. She is none other than Lester Kiewits sister, Sheree Kiewit.

