Ramakgopa suggests Cabinet may drop fuel levy on diesel for generators

Lester Kiewit speaks to Agri SA’s CEO, Christo Van Der Rheede, about the suggestion that Cabinet may consider dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators used by businesses, hospitals, and agriculture.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Haigh, musical director and conductor with the Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town, to discuss their upcoming performance of Carl Orff's Carmina Burana at Cape Town City Hall on June 9& 10.
Will Uganda, which has two armies become another Sudan?
Tunisia will pay a heavy price for Djerba terror attack.
Malawi HighCourt rules schools must admit pupils with dreadlocks.
A US immigration change people are queuing up at the Mexican border.
The soapy mosquito dilemma as reported in a science magazine.
Lester Kiewit speaks to fisherman and boat owner Rodney Liederman about regulations that stipulate you need a receipt for that snoek you bought along the road or at the harbour. And you could get big fine if you don't. He also hears from Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring & Surveillance in the Fisheries Management Branch of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the plans in place to reduce traffic congestion as fans make their way to the URC semi-final clash between DHL Stormers and Cannacht.
Lester Kiewit speaks to MP Kobus Marais, the DA's Shadow Minister on Defence and Prof Andre Thomashausen, UNISA Professor Emeritus of International Law, about allegations by US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that arms and ammunition were supplied to a Russian ship when it docked in Simons Town last year.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ros Silke of Hamiltons Rugby Club about the local rugby scene this weekend and access to the club for Stormers fans.
Nurses all across the world commemorate International Nurses Day on 12 May annually. This day also marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday. The day is marked to honour nurses as an invaluable resource and raise awareness of the challenges they face. The Florence we speak to this morning is all the way out in Doha, Qatar. She is none other than Lester Kiewits sister, Sheree Kiewit.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonny Scrimgour; he and his partner Cherkanah Straker have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo – the catch? Anything will do except no flying!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertius Simmers about SANRAL's financial woes and the impact on Western Cape roads.