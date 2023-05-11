Eskom will plunge SA into a cold, dark winter

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
Latest Local
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster... 13 May 2023 2:36 PM
Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa. 13 May 2023 12:58 PM
Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has closed all its campuses and postponed this weekend's Open Day in the wake of viole... 13 May 2023 10:34 AM
View all Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
View all Business
Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious? Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing. 13 May 2023 12:33 PM
Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with. 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the importance of warming up and cooling down before a match or... 13 May 2023 9:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Eskom will plunge SA into a cold, dark winter

Eskom will plunge SA into a cold, dark winter

11 May 2023 7:29 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Clyde Mallinson, an independent energy analyst, from Energy Mathematics, about concerns that South Africa should brace for load shedding beyond level 6 as we head into winter.


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town to perform Orff’s..."Carmina Burana"

12 May 2023 8:42 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Haigh, musical director and conductor with the Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town, to discuss their upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana at Cape Town City Hall on June 9& 10. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Sudan talks reportedly making progress while fighting continues to shake Khartoum.

12 May 2023 8:36 AM

Will Uganda, which has two armies become another Sudan?

Tunisia will pay a heavy price for Djerba terror attack.

Malawi HighCourt rules schools must admit pupils with dreadlocks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Weapons for Ukraine the U.K. has agreed to send long range missiles

12 May 2023 8:04 AM

A US immigration change people are queuing up at the Mexican border.

The soapy mosquito dilemma as reported in a science magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How buying a snoek with no receipt can cost you an arm and a leg

12 May 2023 7:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to fisherman and boat owner Rodney Liederman about regulations that stipulate you need a receipt for that snoek you bought along the road or at the harbour. And you could get  big fine if you don’t. He also hears from Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring & Surveillance in the Fisheries Management Branch of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matchday congestion avoidance

12 May 2023 7:41 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the plans in place to reduce traffic congestion as fans make their way to the URC semi-final clash between DHL Stormers and Cannacht.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Ambassador blows SA’s neutrality on Russia out the water with arms supply claim

12 May 2023 7:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to MP Kobus Marais, the DA’s Shadow Minister on Defence and Prof Andre Thomashausen, UNISA Professor Emeritus of International Law, about allegations by US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that arms and ammunition were supplied to a Russian ship when it docked in Simons Town last year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Head to Hamiltons Rugby Club for the best of local rugby this weekend

12 May 2023 7:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ros Silke of Hamiltons Rugby Club about the local rugby scene this weekend and access to the club for Stormers fans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Give it up for the ‘sisters’ on International Nurses Day

12 May 2023 7:22 AM

Nurses all across the world commemorate International Nurses Day on 12 May annually. This day also marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday. The day is marked to honour nurses as an invaluable resource and raise awareness of the challenges they face. The Florence we speak to this morning is all the way out in Doha, Qatar. She is none other than Lester Kiewits sister, Sheree Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Thumbs out for Cape to Cairo journey

12 May 2023 7:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonny Scrimgour; he and his partner Cherkanah Straker have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo – the catch? Anything will do except no flying!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will SANRAL’s financial woes impact road maintenance in the Western Cape?

11 May 2023 8:46 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure Tertius Simmers about SANRAL’s financial woes and the impact on Western Cape roads.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom seeks Nersa approval for cross-border energy procurement

13 May 2023 5:54 PM

6 killed, at least 30 injured in bus collision near Mossel Bay

13 May 2023 4:42 PM

Gauteng Health Dept concerned about safety of nurses amid increasing attacks

13 May 2023 4:14 PM

