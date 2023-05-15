Money on Mondays: saving by buying in bulk

IMF approves $3-billion llon to get Ghana out of its financial predicament. The first tranche of $600-million should arrive in Accra soon.



African nations executed a fifth fewer people last year than they did in 2021. The continent appears to be moving away from capital punishment.



Scientists in Canada and the United States challenge the popular view of a single site for the origin of man. They say homo sapiens were migrants across all of Africa for hundreds of thousands of years.

arrow_forward