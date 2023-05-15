I got 99 problems but a pitch ain’t one

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians... 20 May 2023 2:54 PM
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful' Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court. 20 May 2023 1:59 PM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 20 May 2023 8:41 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
I got 99 problems but a pitch ain’t one

I got 99 problems but a pitch ain’t one

15 May 2023 8:02 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to CEO of Cape Town Stadium, Lesley de Reuck about how they will get the pitch ready for the URC final between the Stormers and Munster on May 27.


Lester Tester: Lux Edition With Yair Shimansky

19 May 2023 9:01 AM

Lester speaks to Yair Shimanshy – Founder and CEO of Shimansky Diamonds.

Binge Watch options with Matt Green

19 May 2023 8:52 AM

Lester Kiewit gets some binge-watching suggestions from Matt Green, including: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Bear, Indian Matchmaking and Jewish Matchmaking.

The Africa Report

19 May 2023 8:27 AM

IMF approves $3-billion llon to get Ghana out of its financial predicament. The first tranche of $600-million should arrive in Accra soon.

African nations executed a fifth fewer people last year than they did  in 2021. The continent appears to be moving away from capital punishment.

Scientists in Canada and the United States challenge the popular view of a single site for the origin of man. They say homo sapiens were migrants across all of Africa for hundreds of thousands of years.

Western Province to host Pumas at Athlone Stadium

19 May 2023 8:08 AM

In order to help and preserve the pitch at DHL Cape Town Stadium for next week’s URC Grand Final between DHL Stormers and Munster, Western province will be playing tonight’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at Athlone Stadium. Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Province Interim Head Coach Labeeb Levy. 

The World View - Deadly floods in Italy towns under water & a rising death toll

19 May 2023 8:02 AM

An American Tik Tok ban but only in the US state of Montana.

The wizard of Oz arrest a man accused of stealing the ruby slippers.

The Voice Behind the Wall wins Best African Film award at Cannes

19 May 2023 7:55 AM

The Voice Behind the Wall, directed by Riku Latti and Gideon Breytenbach has had a major win at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival – awarded Best African Film! The film is a South African documentary examining the Afrikaans music industry and the racial imbalances that persist almost 30 years since the end of Apartheid and exposes the erasure of brown contributions to the Afrikaans culture. Lester Kiewit speaks to Director Riku Latti.

Karoo land being auctioned off for shale gas projects

19 May 2023 7:41 AM

Jonathan Deal, founder of Treasure the Karoo Action Group speaks to Lester Kiewit about their concerns now that ten sites in the area will be auctioned off for shale gas exploration and possible fracking.

Stage 8 load shedding is going to be a banger this winter

19 May 2023 7:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the provinces disaster management plan to handle the incoming stage 8 load shedding in the upcoming weeks of winter.

Live with Leanne De Bassompierre: India gets its first Broadway musical

19 May 2023 7:22 AM

Outrage as Indian government demands 20% tax on Indians credit card spend abroad.

Government considers setting up 8 new cities across India.

How do we adapt to deal with Stage 8 loadshedding

19 May 2023 7:15 AM

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Head of the Energy Secretariat in the office of the CEO at the SA National Energy Development Institute under the Dept. of Science and Innovation(DSI) speaks to Lester Kiewit about the sombre reality of South Africa going to loadshedding level 8 during winter meaning 12 hours of no electricty a day.

Six dead as Gauteng Health Dept confirms Diarrhoeal disease outbreak

20 May 2023 8:54 PM

Buthelezi dismisses claims of stepping down as Zulu traditional Prime Minister

20 May 2023 5:34 PM

'Just allegations': ANC Eastern Cape on UFH qualifications saga

20 May 2023 5:03 PM

