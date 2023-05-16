International Day of the Boy Child: Mental health is key in raising our boys

Today is International Day of the Boy Child and the theme for this year is ‘Boys and Mental Health’. Primestars’ COO Nkosinathi Moshoana speaks to Lester Kiewit to discuss some of the pressures on boys and young men and how striving for good mental health is critical at their vulnerable age.
Lester speaks to Yair Shimanshy – Founder and CEO of Shimansky Diamonds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit gets some binge-watching suggestions from Matt Green, including: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Bear, Indian Matchmaking and Jewish Matchmaking.LISTEN TO PODCAST
IMF approves $3-billion llon to get Ghana out of its financial predicament. The first tranche of $600-million should arrive in Accra soon.
African nations executed a fifth fewer people last year than they did in 2021. The continent appears to be moving away from capital punishment.
Scientists in Canada and the United States challenge the popular view of a single site for the origin of man. They say homo sapiens were migrants across all of Africa for hundreds of thousands of years.
In order to help and preserve the pitch at DHL Cape Town Stadium for next week’s URC Grand Final between DHL Stormers and Munster, Western province will be playing tonight’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at Athlone Stadium. Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Province Interim Head Coach Labeeb Levy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An American Tik Tok ban but only in the US state of Montana.
The wizard of Oz arrest a man accused of stealing the ruby slippers.
The Voice Behind the Wall, directed by Riku Latti and Gideon Breytenbach has had a major win at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival – awarded Best African Film! The film is a South African documentary examining the Afrikaans music industry and the racial imbalances that persist almost 30 years since the end of Apartheid and exposes the erasure of brown contributions to the Afrikaans culture. Lester Kiewit speaks to Director Riku Latti.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathan Deal, founder of Treasure the Karoo Action Group speaks to Lester Kiewit about their concerns now that ten sites in the area will be auctioned off for shale gas exploration and possible fracking.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Premier Alan Winde about the provinces disaster management plan to handle the incoming stage 8 load shedding in the upcoming weeks of winter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Outrage as Indian government demands 20% tax on Indians credit card spend abroad.
Government considers setting up 8 new cities across India.
Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Head of the Energy Secretariat in the office of the CEO at the SA National Energy Development Institute under the Dept. of Science and Innovation(DSI) speaks to Lester Kiewit about the sombre reality of South Africa going to loadshedding level 8 during winter meaning 12 hours of no electricty a day.LISTEN TO PODCAST