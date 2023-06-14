The Lead: How would CoCT operate train services differently?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tygerberg Children’s Choir is open for auditions! Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning Tygerberg Children’s Choir. 25 June 2023 12:49 PM
Nominate a teacher for a national award Nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards are now open. 25 June 2023 12:30 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Local
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Lead: How would CoCT operate train services differently?

The Lead: How would CoCT operate train services differently?

14 June 2023 7:42 AM

John Maytham speaks to City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, on how train services will be run and managed by the city, should government devolve the responsibility to capable metros. 


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Karen Zoid unplugged at Theatre on the Bay

23 June 2023 9:00 AM

Experience the raw and soulful sounds of legendary South African rocker Karen Zoid and guitarist Henry Steel in an unforgettable unplugged performance at Theatre on the Bay from 27 June to 1 July



Tickets range from R150 – R250

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The potential of using wasps for biocontrol purposes

23 June 2023 8:40 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Mikhaila Gordon, Assistant Curator of Entomology, Department of Research and Exhibitions, Iziko Museums of South Africa, who will be presenting an upcoming lecture on the potential use of Darwin wasps in biocontrol programmes in the agricultural sectors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Sudan no closer to peace as yet another ceasefire breaks down

23 June 2023 8:21 AM

Paris economic summit will give countries hit by natural disaster more time to pay debt.

50 dead as Boat carrying migrants sinks off Canary  Islands  Spain an Morocco criticized for slow rescue effort.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Titanic Sub victims all 5 are confirmed lost on the seabed

23 June 2023 7:58 AM

After Ukraine’s dam destruction assessment of the damage done.

Musk Versus Zuckerberg the 2 could square off in a cage fight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Professions Council accused of failing victims of malpractice

23 June 2023 7:54 AM

John Maytham speaks to Khuliso Managa an attorney at the women’s Legal Centre, which has done research showing patients who are the victims of malpractice have the odds stacked against them when taking their cases to the Health Professions Council of SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drunk driving” Judge Motata faces impeachment after SCA ruling

23 June 2023 7:54 AM

John Maytham speaks to Judge Johann Kriegler, chair of Freedom Under Law, about a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which could see drunk driving judge Motata impeached, 15 years after he made racial utterances when he was caught for smashing his car into a wall.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo fears we remain prone to state capture

23 June 2023 7:52 AM

John Maytham speaks to Casac’s Lawson Naidoo about fears expressed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that a year after he completed his report on state capture, no concrete measures have been put in place to prevent it from happening again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don’t be surprised, luxury properties are selling like hot cakes in SA

23 June 2023 7:49 AM

Most foreign buyers in the property market in South Africa hail from the UK, Germany, France, and the USA. However, there has been a significant recent uptick of Russian buyers investing in luxury properties in Cape Town, this trend could be linked to the Ukraine war and hostility regarding Russian investment in the rest of Europe. John Maytham speaks to Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Property Group about the appetite of luxury property investors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Salt River butchery represents SA halaal meat industry at Saudi Food Show in Riyadh

22 June 2023 10:26 AM

Local meat producer and supplier, Good Hope Meat Hyper has been selected as the first halal butchery and meat processor to represent South Africa at The Saudi Food Show in Riyadh. Owner and MD Reaaz Ahmed shared the news with followers on Twitter earlier this week as a proudly South African showcase to the world. The show attracts brands and products from South Africa, USA, UK, India, Singapore, Italy, Jordan and Australia, and is an unrivalled platform to launch new products, services and technologies into the Saudi market. John Maytham speaks to Reaaz Ahmed owner and MD at Good Hope Meat Hyper. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - African peace mission - did it achieve anything?

22 June 2023 8:44 AM

Putin telling the delegation that Russia is pro-peace, and that it was Ukraine who pulled out of peace agreement signed in Turkye last year – what’s that about?

There is also talk of the use of nuclear weapons, with US President Joe Biden mentioning it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

Five die in Germiston single-car crash - EMPD

25 June 2023 10:02 PM

JJ Tyhalisisu's election as WC ANC chair was 'unexpected' - Cameron Dugmore

25 June 2023 9:11 PM

Power station breakdown performance improves by 3,000 MW - ESkom

25 June 2023 8:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA