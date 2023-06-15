How easy is it to fake WhatsApp conversations?

Local meat producer and supplier, Good Hope Meat Hyper has been selected as the first halal butchery and meat processor to represent South Africa at The Saudi Food Show in Riyadh. Owner and MD Reaaz Ahmed shared the news with followers on Twitter earlier this week as a proudly South African showcase to the world. The show attracts brands and products from South Africa, USA, UK, India, Singapore, Italy, Jordan and Australia, and is an unrivalled platform to launch new products, services and technologies into the Saudi market. John Maytham speaks to Reaaz Ahmed owner and MD at Good Hope Meat Hyper.

arrow_forward