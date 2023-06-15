Binge Watch options with Matt Green

The Diplomat (Netflix)



Starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat takes place amid an international crisis where a career diplomat (Russell) juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star (Sewell).







Mrs Davis (Showmax)



American science fiction comedy drama limited series. Sister Simone is a nun who is ousted from her convent, and vows to destroy the one responsible: a powerful artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis.







Shining Girls (AppleTV)



American thriller streaming television series based on the 2013 novel The Shining Girls by South Africa’s Lauren Beukes. Newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi's dreams of becoming a journalist are put on hold after she survives a brutal attack that leaves her in a constantly shifting reality.