Bothasig SAPS hosting Youth Day 5-a-side football tournament for local kids

John Maytham speaks to Sergeant Sello Mcutshenge of Bothasig SAPS. He has organised a Youth Day 5-a-side football tournament for the local youngsters, where the winning team will then go head-to-head against a team from the police station. This initiative is part of their ongoing drive to build relations with the community.
Experience the raw and soulful sounds of legendary South African rocker Karen Zoid and guitarist Henry Steel in an unforgettable unplugged performance at Theatre on the Bay from 27 June to 1 July
Tickets range from R150 – R250
John Maytham speaks to Dr Mikhaila Gordon, Assistant Curator of Entomology, Department of Research and Exhibitions, Iziko Museums of South Africa, who will be presenting an upcoming lecture on the potential use of Darwin wasps in biocontrol programmes in the agricultural sectors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paris economic summit will give countries hit by natural disaster more time to pay debt.
50 dead as Boat carrying migrants sinks off Canary Islands Spain an Morocco criticized for slow rescue effort.
After Ukraine’s dam destruction assessment of the damage done.
Musk Versus Zuckerberg the 2 could square off in a cage fight.
John Maytham speaks to Khuliso Managa an attorney at the women’s Legal Centre, which has done research showing patients who are the victims of malpractice have the odds stacked against them when taking their cases to the Health Professions Council of SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham speaks to Judge Johann Kriegler, chair of Freedom Under Law, about a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which could see drunk driving judge Motata impeached, 15 years after he made racial utterances when he was caught for smashing his car into a wall.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham speaks to Casac’s Lawson Naidoo about fears expressed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that a year after he completed his report on state capture, no concrete measures have been put in place to prevent it from happening again.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Most foreign buyers in the property market in South Africa hail from the UK, Germany, France, and the USA. However, there has been a significant recent uptick of Russian buyers investing in luxury properties in Cape Town, this trend could be linked to the Ukraine war and hostility regarding Russian investment in the rest of Europe. John Maytham speaks to Grant Smee, Managing Director of Only Realty Property Group about the appetite of luxury property investors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Local meat producer and supplier, Good Hope Meat Hyper has been selected as the first halal butchery and meat processor to represent South Africa at The Saudi Food Show in Riyadh. Owner and MD Reaaz Ahmed shared the news with followers on Twitter earlier this week as a proudly South African showcase to the world. The show attracts brands and products from South Africa, USA, UK, India, Singapore, Italy, Jordan and Australia, and is an unrivalled platform to launch new products, services and technologies into the Saudi market. John Maytham speaks to Reaaz Ahmed owner and MD at Good Hope Meat Hyper.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Putin telling the delegation that Russia is pro-peace, and that it was Ukraine who pulled out of peace agreement signed in Turkye last year – what’s that about?
There is also talk of the use of nuclear weapons, with US President Joe Biden mentioning it.