The World View - Boris Johnson disgrace a report on lockdown parties condemns his lies

Africa Melane speaks to Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape interim committee conveyer, about the outcome of ANC WC Conference which took place this weekend. Kalako also declined nomination from the floor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the dams supplying Cape Town with water now filling up nicely at the start of the winter-rainfall season, some have been calling for the City of Cape Town to lower the tariff on water. Africa Melane speaks to Dr Kevin Winter, Executive Member of UCT's Future Water Institute, to discuss whether is any merit for this to be considered.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the major dams which supply freshwater to the City of Cape Town filling up or even beyond 100%, Africa Melane speaks to Mike Killick, the city’s Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation on how they will be releasing the excess water.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an attempted mutiny by the leader of a powerful mercenary group. Africa Melane speaks to Godfrey Ramuhala , a lecturer in the Department of Strategic Studies at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, about what this means for the war in Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from Nelson Mandela Bay University speaks to Africa Melane about what we can gauge from the newly elected ANC leadership in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Developing smart money management skills during the youth years is crucial, as it lays the groundwork for long-term investing and building wealth. Africa Melane speaks to Sharon Moller, Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth on how to achieve this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Crime stats provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year were released recently, showing that the number of drivers hijacked decreased from 5,608 to 5,119 – a drop of 489 cases. But even though the stats seem to reflect an overall decrease, there still seems to be an increase of hotspot areas even in the more affluent areas. With the winter school holidays having just begun, it is important for parents and families to be extra vigilant. Africa Melane speaks to Eugene Herbert CEO of Masterdrive.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experience the raw and soulful sounds of legendary South African rocker Karen Zoid and guitarist Henry Steel in an unforgettable unplugged performance at Theatre on the Bay from 27 June to 1 July
Tickets range from R150 – R250
John Maytham speaks to Dr Mikhaila Gordon, Assistant Curator of Entomology, Department of Research and Exhibitions, Iziko Museums of South Africa, who will be presenting an upcoming lecture on the potential use of Darwin wasps in biocontrol programmes in the agricultural sectors.LISTEN TO PODCAST