Meet the unlikely winemaker from Pietermaritzburg

Crime stats provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year were released recently, showing that the number of drivers hijacked decreased from 5,608 to 5,119 – a drop of 489 cases. But even though the stats seem to reflect an overall decrease, there still seems to be an increase of hotspot areas even in the more affluent areas. With the winter school holidays having just begun, it is important for parents and families to be extra vigilant. Africa Melane speaks to Eugene Herbert CEO of Masterdrive.

