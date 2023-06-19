Money on a Monday: Impersonation fraud, money muling and forged documentation a challenge for SAFP

Streaming issues? Report here
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping? Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discu... 27 June 2023 7:45 PM
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday... 27 June 2023 5:17 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 27 June 2023 7:54 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
Money on a Monday: Impersonation fraud, money muling and forged documentation a challenge for SAFP

Money on a Monday: Impersonation fraud, money muling and forged documentation a challenge for SAFP

19 June 2023 7:02 AM

The South African fraud landscape has increased significantly over the past three years, with impersonation fraud, money muling and forged documentation being the most significant challenges the Southern African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) have had to deal with.  This year alone, there has been a dramatic increase in money muling and forged documents. John Maytham speaks to Manie Van Schalkwyk, CEO of the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service.


German Foreign Minister visits SA

27 June 2023 8:42 AM

Africa Melane speaks to German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is on a two-day visit to South Africa, which will include talks on the war in Ukraine. 

Western Cape Scholar Transport to be regulated soon

27 June 2023 8:29 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Denver Van Aarde chairperson of the Mitchels Plain Scholar Project, about meetings held between scholar transport drivers and the Western Cape Department of Mobility to regulate scholar transportation in the province. This is after a horrific accident at a Mitchels Plain intersection at the end of May, which claimed the lives of 5 children.

The World View - Russian president speaks out after the Wagner rebellion

27 June 2023 7:58 AM

A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.

A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.

What of reblocking in Imizamo Yethu?

27 June 2023 7:53 AM

African Melane speaks to Imizamo Yethu community leader Samkelo Krwege about the status of re blocking in the area and how far the city is in this effort. 

Outa bring charges against NSFAS chief and others over dodgy tender

27 June 2023 7:34 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Outa portfolio manager, Rudie Heyneke, about why they have brought criminal charges against against Andile Nongogo, the NSFAS CEO, and three other individuals.

What the hack? Who is PI?

27 June 2023 7:27 AM

Last month, Inflection AI announced the release of its Personal AI – ‘’PI’’ Pi was created to give people a new way to express themselves, share their curiosities, explore new ideas, and experience a trusted personal AI. Africa Melane speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International.

Chained to a kennel in the cold to raise awareness for animal abuse

27 June 2023 7:23 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Jayson Mayman of Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue about braving the winter cold to raise awareness about animal abuse. 

ANC WC elects new leadership

26 June 2023 9:27 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape interim committee conveyer, about the outcome of ANC WC Conference which took place this weekend. Kalako also declined nomination from the floor.

With dams almost full some are calling for water tariffs to be lowered

26 June 2023 8:43 AM

With the dams supplying Cape Town with water now filling up nicely at the start of the winter-rainfall season, some have been calling for the City of Cape Town to lower the tariff on water. Africa Melane speaks to Dr Kevin Winter, Executive Member of UCT's Future Water Institute, to discuss whether is any merit for this to be considered. 

How will dam storage be managed as they reach capacity?

26 June 2023 8:25 AM

With the major dams which supply freshwater to the City of Cape Town filling up or even beyond 100%, Africa Melane speaks to Mike Killick, the city’s Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation on how they will be releasing the excess water. 

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

Local

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

Local

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Entertainment Lifestyle Athletics

Kwezanamuhla: Kuhlasele isishingishane enyakatho neTheku, iyancipha imisebenzi

27 June 2023 11:58 PM

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 11:54 PM

The day that was: KZN tornado/WC’s thunderstorms, recovering trapped Zama Zamas

27 June 2023 11:49 PM

