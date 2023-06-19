What, if anything, did Ramaphosa’s peace mission achieve?

John Maytham speaks to Wits Professor Emeritus of International Law, André Thomashausen, about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission to Ukraine and Russia achieved anything.
Africa Melane speaks to German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is on a two-day visit to South Africa, which will include talks on the war in Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Denver Van Aarde chairperson of the Mitchels Plain Scholar Project, about meetings held between scholar transport drivers and the Western Cape Department of Mobility to regulate scholar transportation in the province. This is after a horrific accident at a Mitchels Plain intersection at the end of May, which claimed the lives of 5 children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.
A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.
African Melane speaks to Imizamo Yethu community leader Samkelo Krwege about the status of re blocking in the area and how far the city is in this effort.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Outa portfolio manager, Rudie Heyneke, about why they have brought criminal charges against against Andile Nongogo, the NSFAS CEO, and three other individuals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last month, Inflection AI announced the release of its Personal AI – ‘’PI’’ Pi was created to give people a new way to express themselves, share their curiosities, explore new ideas, and experience a trusted personal AI. Africa Melane speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Jayson Mayman of Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue about braving the winter cold to raise awareness about animal abuse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape interim committee conveyer, about the outcome of ANC WC Conference which took place this weekend. Kalako also declined nomination from the floor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the dams supplying Cape Town with water now filling up nicely at the start of the winter-rainfall season, some have been calling for the City of Cape Town to lower the tariff on water. Africa Melane speaks to Dr Kevin Winter, Executive Member of UCT's Future Water Institute, to discuss whether is any merit for this to be considered.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the major dams which supply freshwater to the City of Cape Town filling up or even beyond 100%, Africa Melane speaks to Mike Killick, the city’s Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation on how they will be releasing the excess water.LISTEN TO PODCAST