Cyclist Nic Dlamini is still in limbo after 2019 assault

On 29 May 2023, a devastating incident occurred that set back the NSRI’s rescue efforts. One of the JetRIB vessels, worth approximately R650,000, was stolen, stripped for parts, and set ablaze. The inaugural False Bay Lighthouse Fundraiser which is a community inspired ocean event is being held in support of the NSRI on 2 July. Entrants can swim, surf, ski, polar dip, kayak in support of the fundraiser from Fish Hoek. Entry fee is R150 and all proceeds go to NSRI. Tickets are available on quicket.co.za. Lester Kiewit speaks to fundraiser organiser Jenny Bee.

