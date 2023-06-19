Cyclist Nic Dlamini is still in limbo after 2019 assault

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night. 1 July 2023 1:41 PM
Glenn Agliotti dies Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station. 1 July 2023 12:15 PM
Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago. 1 July 2023 11:53 AM
View all Local
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
ANCYL elective conference will go ahead as planned, says task team The league’s long-awaited elective conference was set to commence on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. 30 June 2023 6:19 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much! A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio. 1 July 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest. 1 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
Cyclist Nic Dlamini is still in limbo after 2019 assault

Cyclist Nic Dlamini is still in limbo after 2019 assault

19 June 2023 8:31 AM

It has been almost three-and-a-half years since professional cyclist Nic Dlamini was involved in an altercation with Sanparks rangers which left him with a broken arm, but up to now he has not received any compensation. 


More episodes from Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit

Light House Fundraiser Ocean Event for NSRI

30 June 2023 10:08 AM

On 29 May 2023, a devastating incident occurred that set back the NSRI’s rescue efforts. One of the JetRIB vessels, worth approximately R650,000, was stolen, stripped for parts, and set ablaze. The inaugural False Bay Lighthouse Fundraiser which is a community inspired ocean event is being held in support of the NSRI on 2 July. Entrants can swim, surf, ski, polar dip, kayak in support of the fundraiser from Fish Hoek. Entry fee is R150 and all proceeds go to NSRI. Tickets are available on quicket.co.za. Lester Kiewit speaks to fundraiser organiser Jenny Bee.

Binge Club: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (DisneyPlus - Starts 5 July)

30 June 2023 8:50 AM

Missing: Dead or Alive (Netflix) and Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Africa Report - One man mission to popularise bagpipes in Nigeria

30 June 2023 8:48 AM

British Appeal Court tales it would bevunlawful to send migrants to Rwanda

UN Security Council to vote today on ending peacekeeping mission in Mali. 

The World View - Violent unrest in France after police shooting an Algerian teen

30 June 2023 7:59 AM

Britain’s Illegal immigration policy it’s the government versus the law.

Rocket plane trips Richard Branson finally begins “space visits.

The Grey Area Surrounding Recreational Dagga Use and Work

30 June 2023 7:43 AM

Myrtle Clarke - Founder of pro-cannabis lobby group Dagga Couple spoke with Lester Kiewit about How we navigate the potential ramifications of consuming cannabis, such as smoking a joint, during personal time and its detection in an employee's blood panel during work hours.

Concerns as City puts sought after properties under the hammer

30 June 2023 7:33 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman James Vos, the acting Mayco Member for Human Settlements and Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, about a massive auction by the City of Cape Town to sell about 33 pockets of land. The auction has come under fire from opposition parties questioning whether it could not be better used for housing.

The Electric Vehicle revolution in SA

30 June 2023 7:17 AM

Lester Kiewit chats with Ilse-Marie Le Roux, Economist and Head of Media Relations at EMA Analytics to explore the subject further and delve into the critical reasons why the South African government should actively drive the expansion of EVs.

Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee on The Warrior as Season 3 released

29 June 2023 8:55 AM

Lester speaks to Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee.

Were runners cheated off the cut–off time at Comrades 2023?

29 June 2023 8:53 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to ultra marathon runner and The Running Mann blogger, Stuart Mann about the issues which affected many of the struggling Comrades 2023 runner, including the early closure of the finishing line.

The World View - Violent unrest in Paris after French police shot a teenage driver

29 June 2023 8:08 AM

Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone’s birthdays.

