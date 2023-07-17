Are Netball World Cup tickets an own goal?

Lester Kiewit speaks to the CEO of Netball SA, Blanche de la Guerre, about the price of tickets to the Netball World Cup, as it has been raised as a concern by some members of the public who feel R500 for kids, and R700 for adults is too steep.
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born actor Shannon Kook, who is in Cape Town to spend time with family, before heading back to the USA.
Bolsonaro Party Pack is the response to a re-election loss and election banning
Central American power plays undermine democracy
Free Movement of people between Caribbean Countries by March 2024
Lester Kiewit speaks to Norman Jantjies of the Mitchels Plain CPF about the Mitchels Plain community reaction to the engagement by the Department of Correctional Services who is considering the parole of the 'station strangler.
Prof Andre Thomashausen, Wits Professor Emeritus of International Law, speaks to Lester Kiewit about President Cyril Ramaphosa's high stakes balancing act. On one hand he is negotiating a crucial grain export deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin; while he is also sending a delegation to Washington to appease U.S trade partners who are unhappy with South Africa's stance on Russia's actions in the Ukraine.
Nine people have died in South Korea after the vehicles they were traveling in became trapped in a flooded tunnel.
Prince George won't have to follow the age old royal tradition of serving in the military.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephen Sass, National Chairperson of the Civil Servants Pension Redress Movement, about the need to ensure that former civil servants who had been discriminated against during Apartheid can be included as beneficiaries of the R8,704 billion which was made available by the Government Employees Pension Fund to make up for past discrimination.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Siyabonga Hlabisa, chairman of the Western Cape E-hailing Association about today's national strike action by Uber and Bolt drivers. WCEA has not been officially consulted about the strike but has indicated to members that they may observe the strike if they wish.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dzvinka Kachur, Honorary President of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa, who have been staging protests outside the performances of Swan Lake at Artscape Theatre and will also be doing the same for the Johannesburg run of the production.
The tax filing season has officially opened, but there are many people who are not happy with the over-efficiency of the automatic assessment system, as they're unable to submit additional details on expenditure and income. Lester Kiewit speaks to Johnstone Makhubu Chief Revenue Officer SARS.