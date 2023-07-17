Why are protests being held outside performances of Swan Lake

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dzvinka Kachur, Honorary President of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa, who have been staging protests outside the performances of Swan Lake at Artscape Theatre and will also be doing the same for the Johannesburg run of the production.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lynn Phillips of the Cape Flat Safety Development Forum about the shooting of a teen girl by a fifteen year old suspect. It exposes issues of toxic masculinity; GBV, gangsterim and how easily available illegal guns are in the city.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation about how President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team pulled off a diplomatic masterstroke in maintaining cordial relations with Russia, after local and foreign pressure to arrest President Vladimir Putin on an ICC war crimes warrant, when he sets foot in SA for a BRICS summit. Putin will now no longer be attending.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Thabiso Goba, EWN reporter, about the Bree street blast that left nine people injured.
Lester Kiewit speats to Kirsty Bissett, MD of HaveYouHeard Marketing, about Threads, the social media platform and social networking service owned and operated by Meta Platforms, and which showed phenomenal growth withing the first days of its arrival.
Is there a local number to reach Eskom on to report power outages which are not related to loadshedding and not individual faults, other than to make use of a national contact number which is said to be difficult to navigate? Lester Kiewit speaks to Kyle Cookson, Western Cape spokesperson for Eskom.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Alexandrnya Audagnotti, Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Call 2 Care, an NGO which has set up a range of projects for volunteers to participate in for Mandela Day.
Hip Hop was born 50 years ago. Lester Kiewit speaks to artist, author, playwright, dancer, philanthropist and co-promoter of Hip Hop Cuktural Education Emile YX? about the impact it has had across the world and especially in South Africa.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ivo Vegtor, Columnist and policy fellow at IRR, Dr Sharon Nyatanza National Council Aagainst Smoking and Kurt Yeo Co-founder Vaping Saved My Life about the tobacco control bill which lobbyist are hoping is passed into law this year.