WC E-hailing Association: We have not been consulted on national strike action – strike if you wish

Views and News with Clarence Ford
[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door' A MyCiti bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop on Buitenkant Street in the CBD on Monday evening. 18 July 2023 8:53 AM
Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe downplays tuck attacks suspects police brutality claims The men accused of being behind the recent torching of trucks claimed the police assaulted them during their arrests, which the Mp... 18 July 2023 7:20 AM
Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa As South Africa was hit by high stages of load shedding due to cold weather last week, the minister was criticised over Eskom’s fa... 18 July 2023 6:58 AM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone. 17 July 2023 8:27 PM
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together' After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye. 18 July 2023 9:11 AM
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas Lindsay Lohan is officially a momma! 18 July 2023 9:45 AM
Happy 56th birthday,Vin Diesel! We celebrate Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel's (AKA the driver of la Familia) birthday with his most iconic movie lines. 18 July 2023 8:41 AM
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this... 17 July 2023 11:34 AM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
Good Morning Cape Town With Lester Kiewit
WC E-hailing Association: We have not been consulted on national strike action – strike if you wish

17 July 2023 7:39 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Siyabonga Hlabisa, chairman of the Western Cape E-hailing Association about today’s national strike action by Uber and Bolt drivers. WCEA has not been officially consulted about the strike but has indicated to members that they may observe the strike if they wish.


Are air-fryers giving the oil industry a run for their money?

18 July 2023 9:21 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to food critic Callie Martiz about the concern taking over the oil industry as air-fryer sales continue to increase.

The World View - US Military sending emails, unintentionally to a Russian ally

18 July 2023 8:57 AM

Hope for those suffering with long covid-19 - new 'blood washing' treatment.

A new phenomena in China - the 'fulltime children.

Dear political parties – get your act together if you want our votes

18 July 2023 8:53 AM

2024 will be a big year and the upcoming months will be crunch time for political parties vying for votes. But are the so-called leaders deserving of election and do they represent the needs of South Africans? Lester Kiewit speaks to Rivonia Circle Director, Tessa Dooms.

Does AARTO have potential to end traffic lawlessness?

18 July 2023 8:43 AM

The Constitutional Court has ruled that enabling the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system is entirely legal and valid. The system will include a points demerit system similar to those found in Australia and Britain, but would it be effective in reducing the road accident and fatality rate in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to accident specialist Craig Proctor-Parker

Final Curtain for Sewende Laan

18 July 2023 8:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to longtime Sewende Laan fan Megan Goliath about how she and other fans are dealing with the show coming to an end after 23 years.

MyCiTi bus crashes into Truth Coffee parklet

18 July 2023 7:31 AM

Around 19h00 on Monday evening a MyCiti bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop on Buitenkant Street in the CBD. It is alleged that the bus had come under attack and swerved. Lester Kiewit speaks to Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.

Black Sea grain deal cancelled – now what for South Africa?

18 July 2023 7:29 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist in Agro-Food Chains Markets and Economic Research Division of the National Agricultural Marketing Council, about what effect the cancelling of the Black Sea grain deal will have on South Africa.

Tech Tuesdays: Leveraging tech to tackle GBV

18 July 2023 7:14 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Murunwa Mashamba, Public Sector Senior Specialist at Altron Karabina, on how we should be making use of digital platforms to allow victims of gender-based violence to seek help, as it is estimated that only one -in-nine cases is reported to authorities. 

Remembering our icons without statues

18 July 2023 7:04 AM

LesterKiewit speaks to Angus Leendertz, a founder-member of the Camissa Museum and PhD researcher at Thinking Through The Museum, on whether South Africa needs to erect statues to honour our struggle heroes, even if they are of our late former-president, Nelson Mandela.

SA-born actor Shannon Kook is home for a visit

17 July 2023 9:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born actor Shannon Kook, who is in Cape Town to spend time with family, before heading back to the USA.

On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old?

Opinion

Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa

Local

Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe downplays tuck attacks suspects police brutality claims

Local

Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on

17 July 2023 10:59 PM

The day that was: Another Meyiwa delay, Zandile Gumede in court, Eskom arrests

17 July 2023 10:06 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Liqalwa phansi icala likaMeyiwa, kunamabhubesi azulazula eMandeni

17 July 2023 9:41 PM

